'Things will be different...': Major warning fired at Virat Kohli by India's T20 WC winner ahead of RCB's IPL 2026 defense

Batting maestro Virat Kohli has arrived in Bengaluru to join the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) camp, marking the beginning of a unique chapter in his storied career. As RCB prepares to defend their title in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, former India all rounder Irfan Pathan has highlighted why this specific campaign presents a novel set of challenges for the legendary cricketer.

The Shift in Professional Dynamics

For the first time since the league's inception in 2008, Kohli enters the IPL as a one format international player. Following his retirement from Test cricket, Kohli’s international appearances are now limited to the ODI format. Pathan believes that maintaining the high intensity required for T20s while playing fewer competitive games overall could be a hurdle.

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“This time, things will be a little different for Kohli. For the first time, he will play the IPL having completely retired from Test cricket. He is playing only one format. It is not easy for anyone. But he has scored, and his performance has been brilliant. Even when he comes after a break, it has not been difficult for him in one day cricket. In T20s, when you play the aggressor and come in not having played a lot, it will be challenging. But he has faced many challenges before as well. I am very excited to see how he will go forward this season,” Pathan remarked on his YouTube channel.

From Anchor to Aggressor: The 2025 Evolution

A pivotal factor in RCB’s historic 2025 title victory was the fundamental shift in Kohli’s batting philosophy. Moving away from his traditional anchoring role, Kohli embraced the mantle of the primary aggressor. This tactical evolution resulted in a staggering season where he amassed 657 runs at a strike rate of 144.71 and an average of 54.75, including eight half centuries.

Pathan emphasized the importance of this identity: “Virat Kohli and RCB is an identity that goes together. He started with RCB and is still playing for them. He has delivered brilliant performances. It was also a golden period in his career when he captained the team; there were a lot of brilliant performances. When they won last season, his strike rate also went up. He did not play anchor but took the role of an aggressor. It was a very big factor. They will expect even this time that he keeps up the same form.”

Preparation for the Opener

The defending champions are scheduled to begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Ahead of the opener, Kohli has already begun engaging with the fans and squad, recently naming his all time RCB XI, which notably includes legends like Yuvraj Singh, KL Rahul, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

The Broader Landscape

Kohli’s arrival comes amidst a flurry of news in the cricket world. While RCB gears up for their defense, India’s T20 World Cup 2026 winners are being rewarded across the board, with one star notably being handed the SRH captaincy in the absence of Pat Cummins. Meanwhile, the league is dealing with minor availability issues as stars from RCB and SRH are set to miss a few opening matches due to various commitments.

Furthermore, the "ultra young" generation is making its presence felt, with ex RCB stars predicting a breakout performance for teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi alongside Kohli this season. As the tournament kicks off on March 28, the focus remains squarely on whether Kohli can replicate his "aggressor" mode to secure a back to back title for the Bengaluru franchise.