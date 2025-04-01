IPL 2025: CSK Off to a Disappointing Start The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had a tough start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign, losing two of their first three matches. The team's struggles have raised concerns, especially regarding the form of key players like Shivam Dubey, Ravindra Jadeja. Additionally, the way CSK legend MS Dhoni has been utilized this season has sparked debates among fans and experts alike.

Jadeja’s Three-Word Message

In the midst of CSK’s early-season struggles, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took to social media to share a three-word message: "Things will change." The post, which included a picture of him alongside MS Dhoni, signaled hope for a turnaround in the team's fortunes.

Jadeja’s performance in the recent match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) has also been questioned, particularly regarding the lack of intent in the run chase. India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara weighed in on the matter, stating that both Jadeja and Dhoni could have been more aggressive earlier in the innings.

Pujara's Take On CSK's Batting Approach

Pujara’s Criticism of CSK’s Approach Speaking on CSK’s batting performance, Pujara noted, "They left it a little longer. They could have accelerated when Jadeja and MS were batting, they could have gone hard a little earlier. But there are two sides to it. If one of them had gotten out, then things would have been different."

Pujara also suggested that CSK should consider tweaking their playing XI, particularly advocating for the inclusion of New Zealand opener Devon Conway. "I felt that overall, in this game, CSK's batting lineup was vulnerable. We have seen that there were not enough batters in the middle order who were batting well. So I think it's high time that they look at a different batting combination because Jamie Overton hasn't bowled well, Rahul Tripathi has been struggling a bit. So that's where I think Conway should come in," he said.

CSK's Next Challenge

The Super Kings are set to face a formidable opponent in the high-flying Delhi Capitals on April 5. With mounting pressure on CSK’s management to make strategic changes, all eyes will be on how the team responds to their early setbacks and whether they can bounce back to their winning ways in IPL 2025.