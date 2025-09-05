When Sri Lanka last featured in a T20 Asia Cup in the UAE in 2022, they went all the way to lift the title. As another edition of the T20 Asia Cup begins from September 9, Sri Lanka promises to be a side that can make for a fascinating watch.

Russel Arnold, the former Sri Lanka cricketer, spoke exclusively to IANS in a chat facilitated by Sony Sports Network, the official broadcasters of the 2025 Asia Cup, on the Charith Asalanka-led side’s chances in the competition, solving the number four batter slot, Wanindu Hasaranga’s availability to their Group B competitors, and more. Excerpts:

Q. How would you assess Sri Lanka's chances in this upcoming Asia Cup?

A. I think it's going to be challenging and exciting as well because Sri Lanka are quietly finding players slotting into different positions and understanding their roles. It's flowing down right throughout this team. The balance looks good. Hence, I think it's a great stepping stone for them to see exactly where they are. If you get things right, I think they've got the goods to go all the way.

Q. Pathum Nissanka has been in outstanding touch in ODIs and Tests. Do you believe he can carry that good run to T20Is?

A. I think he's done really well. Here and there, there have been a few failures for him, but he's been very good across all three formats for Sri Lanka. He tends to surprise me with the power that he has and how quickly he can score. He plays good shots, not like most of the other batters, who, when they are looking for runs, kind of swing off their feet. I think that's what allows him to go on and score consistently. His focus and mind are totally on scoring runs. He doesn't do much else outside. He doesn't talk much, has a very quiet personality in the dressing room, or even out on the field. I think that allows his mind just to have a way at scoring runs, and he's going to be very successful as he's tough to dismiss because of the solid game he has.

Q. Who do you see as the ideal number four batter in this Sri Lankan line-up?

A. Sri Lanka is searching for that number four batter at the moment. Right now, they're going with the youngster, Nuwanidu Fernando, who still hasn't really put his hand up at the international level. But around him, they kind of know who they have and how to go with it.

The problem for Sri Lanka is that a lot of their good players are opening batters. Those slotting into the middle order, they really don't have many. So, players are having to adjust their games because they want to pick from the best they have. If they can find another player or two who can play naturally in the middle order, I think that will serve them well. They found Kamindu Mendis at seven, which is adding a lot of value in every sense. So, that will make a big difference in how they go.

Q. Do you think Mendis and Dasun Shanaka are locked in to be in that lower-middle order?

A. I hope Hasaranga steps up with the bat. I think he's got to give Sri Lanka something that adds a lot of value. He's a quality player and a great competitor. But with the bat, he really hasn't come up to the levels that I've expected or wanted to see from him, which will make this team better. So, with Shanaka, Kamindu, and Hasaranga firing, that's the ideal setup that Sri Lanka would like to have.

Q. Hasaranga is coming off a hamstring injury, so what impact will his availability have on Sri Lanka’s plans?

A. I'm thinking he's fit, and they're going to go with Hasaranga because when Theekshana and Hasaranga are together, that attack looks so different. Theekshana with the new ball is a threat.

If Hasaranga is not there, Asalanka will struggle to have that option, which adds variety and unpredictability to the Sri Lankan bowling line-up. So, in many senses, Hasaranga's availability and his fitness play a massive part in the balance of Sri Lanka.

Q. Do Matheesha Pathirana and Nuwan Thushara fit into your playing XI, or does one have the edge over the other pacer?

A. They are slightly different bowlers. Pathirana is the X-factor because he's got extra pace and has a little bit more about him. But the only issue I have is that he is very good towards the end of the innings. Now, Nuwan Thushara, on the other hand, with his slower ball as well as with the new ball, you're able to use him at different stages.

So, I'd like to see Matheesha Pathirana actually improve his skillset to be able to bowl at different stages where you grip the ball differently, the lines and lengths, or what you're trying to do with it. Even though it'd be for an over, it makes a massive difference, and that's the problem I see.

If Pathirana can do that, he's definitely my number one pick. But at the moment, if you're going in with one or two seamers, sometimes in our conditions, we go with fewer fast bowlers. For me, I'll struggle to say it's Pathirana because I need that bowler to be trusted at various stages. He's very effective in the IPL because Chennai (Super Kings) uses him in those latter overs, and that impact substitute easily allows them to do that.

You've got different bowlers with the new ball, and Pathirana is so effective at the end. But in international cricket, you've got different roles to fill. So, hopefully, he improves that. If you're having two or three fast bowlers in the team, then you can change their roles and use them specifically, which will be better. Binura Fernando is there - a tall left-armer also adds a bit more variety to the Sri Lankan attack.

Q. Would you view Asia Cup as a preparatory tournament for Sri Lanka in the lead-up to next year’s T20 World Cup, or more as a platform for the side to experiment?

A. Well, at the end of the day, it is kind of an experiment that they're forced into. They're trying to find and get players settling into their roles. But I think they have a fair idea of who they want to go forward with in terms of age and experience.

Sri Lanka doesn't have much because yesterday, Sri Lanka played Zimbabwe, and I saw that Zimbabwe had a lot more experience. In terms of age, the average age was a lot higher.

But other than that number four spot, I think they kind of have the mix of 11 to 13 players that they can use the way they like. I say 13 players because, depending on the conditions, you need to mix and match. So you need to have those extra players. But it's that number four position that I think is still up for grabs.

Q. How do you assess Sri Lanka's competitors in Group B, which currently makes for a tough look?

A. I think it's a very tough group. It's a group that you cannot take easily. Afghanistan, especially, they're getting better and better and better. The bowling was always different. They had Rashid Khan and others who had so many variations.

But now that they're bringing in better batters. The power was there, and they have solid players who can control innings. They're all becoming so much of a threat that batting confidence is flowing into the bowling. So, they are an all-round threat. They've been really climbing up the ranks or going up the ladder in world cricket. So they are a team to watch out for. Bangladesh is also very much a threat at any stage. Sri Lanka lost to them in the recent home series 2-1.

So it's not going to be easy. But I think Sri Lanka will be playing better cricket. I think the belief and the understanding of each one's roles and the direction they want to go is there. Hence, I see Sri Lanka and Afghanistan going through in that group.

Q. Also, a word on Group A – like in your view, how is India shaping up?

A. I think they are in a strong position. Over the last two years, I was just looking at a few numbers – 53 (59) games (after the 2022 T20 World Cup), and I think they've lost only 10. They've had lots of changes, and different players have been used in different stages. But the results have not been compromised, and there have been dominant performances. So I think they are the tournament favourites.

With Bumrah and Kuldeep in, they get stronger than they were against England and probably South Africa as well. So, Pakistan, I would say it would be the other team that goes through. I'll be very, very surprised if they drop a game and don't make the Super Fours. Watch the highly anticipated 2025 Asia Cup starting from September 9 on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 5, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil & Ten 4 Telugu channels.