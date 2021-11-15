हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sachin tendulkar

This day, that year: Legend Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut for India

Sachin Tendulkar aggregated 34,357 runs across formats, which is more than 6,000 runs ahead of the second-placed former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara. 

India legend Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut against Pakistan in 1989. (Source: Twitter)

It was on this day, 32 years ago, when batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar made his debut in international cricket. Tendulkar had made his debut in a Test match between India and Pakistan that was played in Karachi in 1989.  

In the same match, Pakistan’s pacer Waqar Younis had also made his debut. The match had ended in a draw. In this particular Test match, Tendulkar was dismissed by Waqar Younis in the first innings on a score of just 15. 

Over the years, Tendulkar has forged his name in history as the ‘greatest batter of all time’ and he also got nicknamed as the ‘Master Blaster’. Tendulkar, bid adieu to international cricket in 2013 and to date, he remains the highest run-scorer in both Tests and ODIs. He also has the record for registering most international centuries. 

In 2019, Tendulkar became the sixth Indian to get inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. The 46-year-old made his debut for India at the age of 16 and immediately became the country’s favourite cricketer. 

He aggregated 34,357 runs across formats, which is more than 6,000 runs ahead of the second-placed former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara. The Master Blaster has also served as a mentor to the Mumbai Indians that competes in the Indian Premier League.  

