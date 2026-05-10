'This is for you papa': CSK's Urvil Patel dedicates historic knock against LSG to his father - WATCH

In a night filled with fireworks, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Urvil Patel delivered not just a record-shattering innings but also one of the most heartwarming moments of IPL 2026 during a high-stakes clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 10.

The 27-year-old Gujarat batter smashed the joint-fastest fifty in IPL history off just 13 balls against Lucknow Super Giants, before pulling out a handwritten note dedicated to his father.



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Blistering Knock Lights Up Chepauk

Chasing a target of 204, Patel walked in and unleashed an onslaught that left the LSG bowlers reeling. He hammered eight sixes and two fours in a whirlwind 65 off just 23 balls, striking at nearly 283. His fifty came up in 13 deliveries - equalling the record previously set by players like Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Patel eventually fell for 65, but his explosive knock provided the momentum CSK needed in what turned out to be a thrilling contest.

The Touching Celebration

While the record-breaking speed of his innings made headlines, it was Patel’s celebration that went viral. Upon reaching his fifty, the Gujarat-born cricketer pulled a folded piece of paper from his pocket.

As the crowd erupted at Chepauk, Patel reached into his pocket and pulled out a small piece of paper. Holding it high, he revealed the message: "This is for you Papa."

The note, held high for the cameras and his family in the stands, read: "This is for you Papa."

Beneath the English text was a message in Gujarati: "Tamaru sapnu aaje puru thayu cricketer motu banine batavyu," which translates to: "I have fulfilled your dream today and shown that I have become a big cricketer."

Notably, Patel's father, Mukesh Patel, a former sprinter and physical training teacher, played a pivotal role in nurturing his son's sporting talent from a young age.

Fans and Cricket Fraternity React

The heart-warming moment quickly went viral across social media, with fans praising the emotional depth behind the explosive performance. Messages of appreciation flooded in, highlighting the beautiful father-son bond and Patel's gratitude.

This wasn't just about runs or records - it was about fulfilling a dream and honoring the person who made it possible.

Match Result & Playoff Race

Urvil Patel's heroics, supported by a steady 42 from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and a finishing cameo from Shivam Dube, guided CSK to a 5-wicket victory with four balls to spare.

The win propels Chennai Super Kings to fifth place in the standings with six wins from 11 matches, keeping their IPL 2026 playoff dreams alive while effectively ending the top-four aspirations for the Lucknow Super Giants.