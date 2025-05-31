'This Is The Year For RCB': AB de Villiers Backs RCB To End Title Drought In IPL 2025

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has expressed strong support for his former IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), backing them to clinch their maiden title in the 2025 season.

Through the course of the IPL 2025, RCB have been nothing short of formidable. En route to Qualifier 1, RCB rewrote the history books as they became the first team in the IPL to win all their designated away matches in the league stage. And while Rajat Patidar’s captaincy has been exemplary, former skipper Virat Kohli has chipped in with more than 600 runs and eight half-centuries, which is the most by any batter this season. Whenever Kohli has scored a fifty while RCB have batted second this season, they have never lost the game. IPL 2025 is also the fifth time that Kohli has scored more than 600 runs in a season.

Kohli setting the standards isn’t new in the sport; however, what’s stood out for RCB is the kind of support he has had from the others. Nine other batters have registered half-centuries through the season, with the likes of Tim David, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, and captain Patidar, to name a few, playing important roles for the team.

Amongst the bowlers, five have bagged more than eight wickets in the tournament so far, with Josh Hazlewood (21 wickets) leading the charge. Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have picked 15 wickets each, while the dynamic leg-break bowler Suyash Sharma has eight scalps of his own. South African Lungi Ngidi, Romario Shepherd, and even Liam Livingstone have taken important wickets.

These scintillating performances have not only propelled RCB to the final of IPL 2025 but have also seen them rewrite the history books with nine different players winning the Player of the Match awards.

Following RCB's commanding eight-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1, de Villiers stated, "I'm very happy that RCB is in the final... hopefully, this will be the year for RCB".

De Villiers also highlighted the significant role of Virat Kohli, describing him as the "ultimate team man" and expressing confidence in Kohli's potential to deliver a match-winning performance in the final. He noted Kohli's intense focus and leadership qualities, stating, "I do not doubt in my mind he’s going to play a big hand in the final".

RCB's journey to the final has been marked by impressive performances. With momentum on their side and de Villiers' endorsement, RCB fans are hopeful that 2025 will finally be the year their team lifts the IPL trophy.