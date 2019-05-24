close

This 'King' pose of Virat Kohli in World Cup captains' pic leaves Twitter impressed

India will kickstart their campaign against South Africa on June 5.

This &#039;King&#039; pose of Virat Kohli in World Cup captains&#039; pic leaves Twitter impressed
Image Courtesy: ICC official website

With just a week to go for the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup, the captains of the ten teams participating in the mega event gathered in London for a traditional pre-tournament press conference.

The skippers of the 10 teams namely defending champions Australia, India, Pakistan, England, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and New Zealand also posed for the customary photograph. 

Later, the ICC took to their official Twitter handle to post the photo of the ten World Cup captains--Virat Kohli (India), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Aaron Finch (Australia), Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka), Gulbadin Naib (Afghanistan), Faf fu Plessis (South Africa), Eoin Morgan (England), Mashrafe Mortaza (Bangladesh), Jason Holder (West Indies) and Sarfraz Ahmed (Pakistan). 

"The captains," the world's cricket governing body wrote.

Soon after the ICC shared the picture, the social media users began reading the body language of each of them and what caught the eyes was the unique posture of Virat Kohli. 

In the picture, Kohli was comfortably seen sitting on a sofa with his legs stretched out as he gave a sneaky smile. 

While some compared Kohli's kingly demeanour with the one in Game of Thrones, other said that the Indian skipper not wearing socks with his shoes could actually be a sign of the Men in Blue winning the coveted trophy. 

Let us have a look at some of the responses of Twitter users:

 

 

 

 

The 2019 ICC World Cup is slated to take place from May 30 to July 14 in England and Wales. India will kickstart their campaign against South Africa on June 5.

 

