This 'King' pose of Virat Kohli in World Cup captains' pic leaves Twitter impressed

With just a week to go for the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup, the captains of the ten teams participating in the mega event gathered in London for a traditional pre-tournament press conference.

The skippers of the 10 teams namely defending champions Australia, India, Pakistan, England, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and New Zealand also posed for the customary photograph.

Later, the ICC took to their official Twitter handle to post the photo of the ten World Cup captains--Virat Kohli (India), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Aaron Finch (Australia), Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka), Gulbadin Naib (Afghanistan), Faf fu Plessis (South Africa), Eoin Morgan (England), Mashrafe Mortaza (Bangladesh), Jason Holder (West Indies) and Sarfraz Ahmed (Pakistan).

"The captains," the world's cricket governing body wrote.

Soon after the ICC shared the picture, the social media users began reading the body language of each of them and what caught the eyes was the unique posture of Virat Kohli.

In the picture, Kohli was comfortably seen sitting on a sofa with his legs stretched out as he gave a sneaky smile.

While some compared Kohli's kingly demeanour with the one in Game of Thrones, other said that the Indian skipper not wearing socks with his shoes could actually be a sign of the Men in Blue winning the coveted trophy.

Let us have a look at some of the responses of Twitter users:

I'm Virat Kohli King of the Seven kingdoms,Kane Williamson is my hand.Welcome to kings landing #GOT Game of Trophy https://t.co/L4tvKl7ZAg — Kane (@qadarkhan) May 23, 2019

Virat Kohli's sitting style: When you sit in front of your friends in a cafe.

&

Sarfaraz Ahmed's sitting style: When you sit in front of your parents and relatives at a gathering.#CWC19Captain #CWC19 #SarfarazAhmed #ViratKohli https://t.co/m6DtaTHc1G — M. Ahmed Khalid (@M_AhmedKhalid) May 24, 2019

Ahhh look at king Kohli, he means business https://t.co/bWFkkUDV96 — Aakash Bhatt (@aakashbhatt97) May 23, 2019

If you’re picking the result of the @cricketworldcup based on the “confidence rating” of each captain pose in this photo; India defeats Australia in the final and Afghanistan doesn’t win a game (could be the actual result) #CricketWorldCup2019 https://t.co/md5l01W2cF — Liam Flanagan (@ljflannas) May 24, 2019

The 2019 ICC World Cup is slated to take place from May 30 to July 14 in England and Wales. India will kickstart their campaign against South Africa on June 5.