This Star Cricketer Surpasses Virat Kohli As The Highest-Paid Indian Cricketer - Check Here

The IPL 2025 auction concluded with a reshuffling of the financial hierarchy in Indian cricket, as Rishabh Pant emerged as the highest-paid cricketer in the league's history. The star wicketkeeper-batter was signed by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for an astonishing ₹27 crore, setting a new record for the most expensive IPL player.

Rishabh Pant Surpasses Virat Kohli

Pant’s total earnings now stand at ₹30 crore, which includes his ₹3 crore annual salary from his Grade B BCCI central contract. This sum surpasses the ₹28 crore earned by Virat Kohli, who was retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹21 crore and receives an additional ₹7 crore from his Grade A+ BCCI contract.

The hefty IPL contract marks a new high in Rishabh Pant’s career, reflecting his growing importance in Indian cricket. Pant is likely to captain LSG in the upcoming season, and his performances across all formats have cemented his status as a game-changer. This record-breaking deal highlights his value as both a player and a leader on the field.

Shreyas Iyer’s Big Leap

Shreyas Iyer, another big name in the IPL 2025 auction, was snapped up by Punjab Kings for ₹26.75 crore, placing him just behind Pant in terms of most expensive IPL contracts ever. Interestingly, Iyer is not currently on a BCCI central contract, but his massive IPL deal has propelled him to third place among India’s top-earning cricketers.

Consistent Performers Retained

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, two of Indian cricket’s most consistent performers, were retained by Mumbai Indians (₹18 crore) and Chennai Super Kings (₹18 crore), respectively. Both players also hold Grade A+ BCCI central contracts worth ₹7 crore annually, taking their total earnings to ₹25 crore each.

With these lucrative deals, the IPL 2025 auction not only broke records but also highlighted the immense value of Indian cricketers on the global stage. As the season approaches, all eyes will be on these stars to justify their massive paychecks.