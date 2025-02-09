THIS Star Player Becomes Second Oldest Cricketer To Make ODI Debut For India

Varun Chakravarthy got his maiden ODI cap during the second ODI between India and England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. After getting his debut cap from Ravindra Jadeja, he became the second-oldest debutant in ODIs for India after Farokh Engineer, who made his debut in 1974 at the age of 36 years and 138 days.

Earlier, Varun had a great T20I series against England, where he picked up 14 wickets from 5 matches. On Sunday, Varun took the place of Kuldeep Yadav in India’s playing XI. Apart from playing Varun, the Indian team decided to take a rest to Yashasvi Jaiswal, who debuted in the last game. Senior batter Virat Kohli came back to the playing XI after resting in the first game due to a knee injury.

The English team, on the other hand, came up with a few changes as the likes of Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, and Brydon Carse were rested for the game. Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson, and Jamie Overton were included in the playing XI.

Talking about the first innings of the game, it was Ravindra Jadeja who scalped three wickets after condign 35 runs in his quota of 10 overs. The English team however managed to post 304 runs. The likes of Ben Duckett (65 off 56) and Joe Root (69 off 72) helped the visitors stay in command in the middle overs. Liam Livingstone also played a crucial hand of 41 runs off 32 balls, helping England to a total of over 300.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

England Squad: Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Jos Buttler, Jamie Smith, Philip Salt, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood.