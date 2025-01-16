THIS Veteran Indian Cricketer Grabs One-Handed Blinder For Paarl Royals In 2025 Edition Of SA20 - Watch

Veteran player Dinesh Karthik still has it. Yes, during the clash between Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town in the SA20 on Wednesday, Dinesh Karthik took a one-handed blinder to dismiss Azmatullah Omarzai off the bowling of Dayyaan Galiem in the 5th over of the match.

Karthik made history when he became the first player from India to play in the SA20 as he took the place of Jos Buttler. The veteran wicketkeeper has been playing for the Royals and proved why he is still the best. The one-handed stunner of Karthik hogged all the limelight as the Royals managed to beat MI Cape Town. Lhuan-dre Pretorius managed to continue his brilliant form as he smashed a half-century to guide the Paarl Royals to a six-wicket victory over MI Cape Town at Boland Park on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old batter ended up making 83 off 52 balls with the help of eight boundaries and three sixes. While chasing the total of 158/4 that was put up by MI Cape Town, Pretorius took full advantage as he was dropped twice. He dominated the left-arm spinner George Linde as he smashed two massive sixes over the leg-side boundary.

Previously, MI Cape Town posted a challenging total on the back of an unbeaten knock of 91 from Rassie van der Dussen. Rassie played a total of 64 balls and hit five fours and five sixes in his innings. Reeza Hendricks also contributed with a handy 30 runs but his wicket slowed down the run-scoring pace of MI Cape Town.

On the back of this win, Paarl Royals have come up to second place on the points table while MI Cape Town stays at the top with nine points.