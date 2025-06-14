‘This Will Lift South African Cricket Again’: Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma’s Heroics Earn High Praise From Graeme Smith

Speaking on ICC Digital Daily, Smith praised the resilience, character, and heart shown by the South African side, particularly skipper Temba Bavuma and centurion Aiden Markram, whose remarkable unbeaten 143-run partnership placed the Proteas within touching distance of Test glory.

“Temba holding the mace and what that will mean for the people back home – I think this will lift the game again in South Africa,” Smith reflected, underscoring the emotional and symbolic weight of the moment.

At stumps on Day 3, South Africa stood at 213/2, needing just 69 more runs to seal victory. Markram remained unbeaten on 102, while Bavuma battled through a hamstring injury to reach 65 not out, in what could go down as one of the most iconic partnerships in South African cricket history.

Smith hailed the team’s comeback from a 75-run first-innings deficit, crediting their mental strength and belief.

“We’ve seen such ups and downs in this Test match. South Africa fought back hard, bowled superbly, and then built a match-winning partnership. Aiden’s century was sublime, and the stand with Temba was match-defining.”

On Bavuma’s gritty display, Smith added:

“We mustn’t overlook what Temba has done. Battling through a sore hamstring, putting the team first, that shows real leadership. He’s been South Africa’s most consistent batter and looked completely in control out there.”

Markram, who scored a duck in the first innings, received special praise from Smith for his counterattack and fluency.

“I actually picked him at the start of this innings. If South Africa were going to chase this down, he was the man. The way he played that early back-foot punch, you just knew he meant business today.”

Smith also touched on Australia’s tactics, suggesting their approach may have been a touch too passive.

“The bowling attack tried hard, but maybe Nathan Lyon could have bowled into the rough a bit more. With Bavuma injured, I thought Cummins was a bit defensive. They could’ve applied more pressure when 150 were still needed.”

Despite this, Smith was effusive in his praise for the South African batters.

“You’ve got to credit the Proteas. Today was about fight and class, and Aiden and Temba embodied both. Their partnership was simply outstanding.”

Having captained South Africa through a transitional era, Smith reflected on the progress made:

“Over the last two to three years, we’ve worked hard to rebuild South African cricket. Most people wrote us off before this game. And now, here we are, 69 runs away from beating one of the greatest Australian sides in a final.”

As Day 4 beckoned with a potential historic victory on the horizon, Smith’s closing words resonated across the cricketing world:

“There’s still a bit of work to do, but this partnership and Aiden’s century deserve massive respect. It’s already a day to remember for South African cricket."