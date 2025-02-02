India head coach Gautam Gambhir has opened up on the role of batting icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at the 2025 Champions Trophy, which will be played in Pakistan and UAE. Gambhir also spoke about the format of the Champions Trophy and how his team will treat it.

The modest form of Kohli and Rohit in recent times has fuelled speculation about their future, but Gambhir did not read too much into it. He backed the duo to play "massive roles" in the Champions Trophy.

According to India head coach, Kohli and Rohit add "so much value" to the team and the country's cricketing landscape in general.

"I think both Rohit and Virat, they add so much value to the dressing room. They add so much value to Indian cricket as well. They've got to play a massive role (in the Champions Trophy)," Gambhir said during the BCCI annual awards in Mumbai on Saturday.

"And I've said it before as well, those guys are so hungry, they want to play for the country. They have the passion to play for the country and deliver for the country," he added.

Gambhir also mentioned that the team cannot relax even for a moment in the Champions Trophy because they have just three league matches, as compared to the 50-over World Cup.

"Champions Trophy is a completely different challenge as compared to the 50-over World Cup because literally every game is a make-or-break, so you can't stop anywhere in this tournament," he said.

"So hopefully we're going to start off really well, because ultimately, if you want to go on and win the competition, you have to win five games," he added.

The former India opener lauded skipper Suryakumar Yadav for infusing a fresh life into India’s T20I squad, while adding how the team is going to grow.

"Me and Surya have been on the same page when we talk about selflessness and fearlessness. But yes, we want to be more smart going forward, because that is how we're going to grow as a T20 team, and hopefully in all the other formats as well," said Gambhir.

"But I think the guys have been absolutely phenomenal. They've got the skills, they've got the temperament, they've got all the ability. And what they've done in the last six months, I think that's been incredible,” he added.

Gambhir also explained the working ethos for India in T20 Internationals.

"I think the foundation of this T20 team was based on two principles. That is selflessness and fearlessness. I think that is something which we want to create in that dressing room, and these young boys have responded really, really well," he said.