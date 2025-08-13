Venkatesh Iyer’s IPL 2025 season with Kolkata Knight Riders was dismal by his standards. Purchased for a record ₹23.75 crore, he faced intense public scrutiny and constant comparisons between his price tag and returns, even while battling a painful webbing injury. He scored 142 runs in 11 games at n average of 20.29. Despite the noise, Iyer insists his preparation and effort remain the same, regardless of the money involved. A selfless team player, he often shifted batting positions and even played through injury in the Ranji Trophy to help his skipper. He believes “impact” matters more than raw statistics, with contributions under pressure carrying special value. Eyeing a return to the Indian team, he aims to rebuild his bowling workload, though he feels the Impact Player rule has limited his IPL growth.

“What I have taken back from this season is the fact that performance under pressure requires a special skillset,” said Venkatesh Iyer in a conversation with Sportskeeda after what he admits was an underwhelming IPL 2025 campaign.

A Team Player Through and Through

KKR had also envisioned leadership qualities in Iyer someone who embodies the spirit of a team man. The left-hander has repeatedly sacrificed personal milestones, shuffling up and down the batting order based on match situations.

“If Varun can make a comeback, I can also definitely do it he said recently, referencing teammate Varun Chakravarthy’s return.

Auction Day and Coping With Price Tag Pressure

On being asked about the day of the mega auction, Iyer recalls:

“After a point, I did not watch the auction [laughs]. When you are with your team, you tend to enjoy the moment. But yeah, I understood that if the amount is big, the ask is big, the responsibility is big. Responsibility is not just in terms of runs to be scored or wickets to be picked, it’s about the role in the team and how you can create a bigger impact. So I did have that in mind. Also, with regard to my preparation, nothing changes. Be it ₹20 lakh or ₹20 crore, preparation won’t change. You have to do double the hard work as the previous year, regardless of the money. That day was very hectic but, post that, things were kind of back to normal.”

Many fans questioned the ₹23.75 crore figure, piling on unnecessary pressure. His response is simple:

“People who had these questions are not even on my contact list. So why do I have to even think about what they are thinking? It’s my life, my game, my career. And it’s my team that has chosen to spend so much on me. So these things don’t phase me... there are a lot of eyes on you, but it’s important to know what to pay heed to. People who have had a direct impact on my life, I am answerable to only them.”

Support From KKR Management

According to Iyer, KKR shielded him from much of the noise:

“They know the magnitude of it, obviously from experience... They have made a team, they wanted the team to do well, and I am part of a team. And it is my duty to do well for them. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen. But my aim is always to try and win as many games as possible for KKR.”

He also sees the price tag as recognition of his journey:

“I would like to think so. But it’s not about just the money, it’s about where I fit in their scheme of things. Venky sir once told me something, which I felt made a lot of sense. He said, ‘At the end of the day, you are given 120 units to build a team. Once the team is built, it doesn’t matter how many units you have spent on what. It is a team that has been made now, that’s it.’