/Three Indian batters who can replace injured Sai Sudharsan in Sri Lanka Test series: Sarfaraz Khan and...

India's preparations for the upcoming two match Test series against Sri Lanka have hit a major obstacle following news that top order batter Sai Sudharsan has been officially ruled out due to an injury. The opening fixture of the series is set to begin at the iconic Galle International Stadium on August 15, 2026, marking the first time since 2017 that the two neighboring nations will face each other in a Test series on Sri Lankan soil.
Sudharsan had been progressively establishing his authority at the crucial number three batting position after receiving a sustained run in the playing eleven. His sudden physical setback adds to an expanding injury list for the Indian team management, which is already operating without key performers including fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, all rounder Washington Sundar, and pace bowling all rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.
With the crucial number three slot left vacant ahead of the Galle opener, national selectors and team leadership are evaluating three primary domestic batters who could step in to reinforce the top order.
1. Sarfaraz Khan: Domestic Heavyweight with Elite Spin Skills
A couple of years ago, Indian selectors identified Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan as a long term prospect for the red ball team. Following years of prolific run scoring in domestic tournaments, Sarfaraz earned his senior international debut in 2024, where he compiled 371 runs across six Test appearances.
Although he subsequently fell out of the immediate starting lineup as management experimented with alternate batting combinations, Sarfaraz has continued to produce heavy runs in red ball cricket. His initial omission from the Sri Lanka traveling squad raised eyebrows among cricket analysts, making his potential recall a logical option. His advanced footwork and exceptional skill against slow bowling make him particularly well suited for turning subcontinental pitches.
2. Ruturaj Gaikwad: Proven International Performer with Opening Flexibility
Maharashtra batter Ruturaj Gaikwad stands out as another top contender who consistently delivers whenever handed an opportunity. The 29 year old cricketer has established a strong reputation among national supporters, having already registered international centuries in both One Day Internationals and T20 Internationals.
Gaikwad's red ball credentials are well established through successful top order outings for India A, where he has regularly batted at number three and number four. Possessing sound technical fundamentals and a calm temperament, Gaikwad is well equipped to navigate Sri Lankan conditions. His natural background as an opener makes him a seamless fit for the number three slot if selectors choose to call him up.
3. Karun Nair: Experienced Option with Red Ball Pedigree
If the team management prefers a tested international batter with proven experience at number three, Karun Nair presents a strong case for a recall. India previously utilized Nair in that position during an overseas tour of England before shifting focus toward younger options like Sudharsan.
While that overseas assignment yielded mixed statistical results, subcontinental playing conditions present an entirely different challenge. Nair maintains a productive track record across domestic red ball competitions, and incorporating his veteran experience could offer valuable technical stability to India's top order.
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