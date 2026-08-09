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  • /Three Indian batters who can replace injured Sai Sudharsan in Sri Lanka Test series: Sarfaraz Khan and...

Three Indian batters who can replace injured Sai Sudharsan in Sri Lanka Test series: Sarfaraz Khan and...

India's preparations for the upcoming two match Test series against Sri Lanka have hit a major obstacle following news after top order batter Sai Sudharsan has been officially ruled out due to an injury.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 09:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 09:00 AM IST
Three Indian batters who can replace injured Sai Sudharsan in Sri Lanka Test series: Sarfaraz Khan and...
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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