Three more Pakistan players test positive for COVID-19 in New Zealand, total count now at 10

Three more members of the Pakistan cricket team in New Zealand have tested positive following the second round of Covid-19 testing taking the number of affected players to 10. The result of one more test is pending.

The New Zealand health ministry is still investigating if the cases are historical.

"Day 6 swabs were taken yesterday from the 46 members of the Pakistan cricket squad in Christchurch who to date have returned negative test results for Covid-19. Of those, 42 have subsequently returned a further negative test result. Three are under investigation to determine whether they are historical cases, and one test result is pending," a statement from the Ministry of Health, New Zealand, said on Tuesday.

The ministry also said that the ban on Pakistan team's training continues till such time as the medical officer of health determines there is no risk in their training.

"The team is not allowed to train until the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health determines they are satisfied that any training activities are unlikely to transmit Covid-19," the statement added.

The Pakistan cricket squad, comprising support staff, arrived in New Zealand on November 24 and underwent their first test on the third day i.e. Friday. As many as seven members tested positive in that test.

They are undergoing a 14-day quarantine.

The Pakistan players were to be tested for the coronavirus on the third, sixth, and twelfth days of isolation. Their third and final test will be on Sunday.

They begin their international series against New Zealand on December 18 with a T20 International although their warm-up games begin on December 10.