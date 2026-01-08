Tilak Varma Injured: 5 Players Who Can Replace Him In India’s T20I Squad vs New Zealand & WC 2026; Shreyas Iyer To Shubman Gill; Check List

Team India have suffered a major blow ahead of the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, with reports suggesting Tilak Varma is likely to miss the matches due to injury. The left-handed batter, who played a pivotal role in India’s Asia Cup 2025 final triumph, is also reportedly doubtful for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 scheduled for February–March.

According to multiple reports, Tilak could be sidelined for three to four weeks, putting his immediate international commitments in jeopardy.

What Happened to Tilak Varma?

As per a report by The Times of India, Tilak Varma sustained an abdominal injury while representing Hyderabad in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy in Rajkot. The situation escalated on Wednesday when he complained of severe testicular pain and was immediately admitted to Gokul Hospital.

Medical examinations revealed that Tilak was suffering from testicular torsion, a condition that required urgent surgical intervention. Doctors carried out the procedure successfully, and the cricketer is now said to be stable and out of danger.

BCCI Release

The release read "Tilak Varma ruled out of first three T20Is against NZ

India batter Tilak Varma underwent surgery for an abdominal issue in Rajkot on Wednesday, 7 January. He was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning and is scheduled to fly back to Hyderabad on Friday. He is currently stable and progressing well.

Tilak will resume physical training and gradually return to skill-based activities once his symptoms have fully resolved and wound healing is satisfactory.

He is ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand. His availability for the remaining two matches will be assessed based on his progress during the return-to-training and skill phases"/

Opportunity Knocks for Other Players

With Tilak Varma unavailable, the Indian team management may be forced to look at alternative options to fill the void in the middle order. His absence opens the door for several players aiming to strengthen their case for the T20 World Cup.

Below are five players who could potentially replace Tilak Varma in the squad for the IND vs NZ T20I series:

1. Shreyas Iyer – A Strong Like-for-Like Option

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could consider recalling Shreyas Iyer to the T20I setup. Already appointed vice-captain for the ODI series against New Zealand, this could be the perfect moment for his return to the shortest format.

Iyer’s ability to dominate spin bowling makes him a valuable asset, especially with the T20 World Cup set to be hosted in India. His aggressive middle-overs approach aligns well with Tilak’s role. The right-hander last played a T20I against Australia in December 2023.

2. Shubman Gill – Slim Opening for a Comeback

Tilak’s injury could provide a narrow window for Shubman Gill to regain his place in the T20I squad. Gill last featured in the format during the South Africa series, but inconsistent scores saw him dropped for Sanju Samson in the fifth T20I.

Although reports suggest Gill is not currently part of India’s core T20I group, selectors may still consider him due to his familiarity with the system. In 2025, Gill scored 291 runs in 15 T20Is, though he failed to register a single fifty, averaging under 25 with a strike rate below 140.

3. Yashasvi Jaiswal – Explosive Left-Handed Option

Yashasvi Jaiswal is another strong contender for a T20I recall. The young opener recently smashed an unbeaten 116 in the third ODI against South Africa in Vizag, guiding India to a commanding nine-wicket win while chasing 272.

Back in form and brimming with confidence, Jaiswal offers aggressive left-handed firepower. He served as a reserve opener during the 2024 T20 World Cup and could play a similar role in 2026. He already has a T20I century to his name and last played the format in July 2024.

4. Vaibhav Suryavanshi – The Surprise Pick

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi could emerge as a surprise inclusion. Known for his fearless strokeplay, the young left-hander has impressed in domestic and age-group cricket with his attacking mindset, making him a potential long-term T20 prospect.

5. KL Rahul – Experience and Versatility

KL Rahul remains a dependable option, offering flexibility across batting positions along with wicketkeeping skills. His experience in high-pressure situations and proven T20 credentials could add stability to India’s lineup as they prepare for the World Cup.

Big Test for India’s T20 Plans

Tilak Varma’s injury comes at a crucial phase as India fine-tune combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. With limited time before the tournament, the upcoming New Zealand series could play a decisive role in shaping India’s final squad.

The selectors now face a key decision: opt for experience, reward domestic form, or invest in emerging talent as India look to fill a vital gap in their T20I setup.

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh