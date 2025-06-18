Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2918103https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/tilak-varma-joins-hampshire-for-county-championship-2025-four-match-red-ball-stint-2918103.html
NewsCricket
TILAK VARMA HAMPSHIRE

Tilak Varma Joins Hampshire For County Championship 2025: Four-Match Red-Ball Stint

Indian batting star Tilak Varma signs with Hampshire for four matches in the 2025 County Championship. The 22-year-old left-hander will make his red-ball debut for the club against Essex on June 22, bringing international experience and firepower to the side. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 09:12 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tilak Varma Joins Hampshire For County Championship 2025: Four-Match Red-Ball Stint Image Credit: X

Hyderabad-born Indian batting talent Tilak Varma has signed with Hampshire for a four-match spell in the ongoing Rothesay County Championship Division One. The 22-year-old left-hander will be available for Hampshire’s next four red-ball fixtures, beginning with their away clash against Essex at Chelmsford, scheduled from June 22–25.

Hailed as one of India’s most promising young batters, Varma has already made significant strides on the international stage, particularly in T20 cricket. He has represented India in 29 matches, including 25 T20Is, scoring 749 runs with an impressive average of 49.93, currently the second-highest in men’s T20Is and the best among batters from ICC full-member nations.

His T20I resume features two centuries, both in back-to-back innings against South Africa in November 2024, and three fifties, including a superb 72 against England earlier this year.

Though renowned for his aggressive stroke play in the shortest format, Varma also boasts a strong First-Class record. In 18 red-ball matches, he has amassed over 1200 runs, averaging 50.16, with five centuries and four fifties to his name. His red-ball experience includes appearances in the Duleep Trophy for India A and two matches against England Lions in early 2024.

Tilak began his T20 career in 2019 and was picked up by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2022 IPL season. Since then, he has become a key figure for the franchise, scoring nearly 1500 runs in 54 IPL matches, with eight fifties, a strike rate of 144.41, and an average of 37.47.

Welcoming Varma to the squad, Giles White, Hampshire’s Director of Cricket, stated:

“It’s fantastic to have Tilak available for the next four County Championship matches. He’s an exciting talent who has already made a big impact on the international stage and in the IPL. We look forward to seeing what he can do for Hampshire this summer.”

Hampshire currently sit seventh in the Division One table, following a strong 2024 season that saw them finish second overall, their best result since 2005.

Fans will get their first look at Tilak Varma in county whites during Hampshire’s match against Essex at Chelmsford from June 22–25, followed by his home debut against Worcestershire from June 29–July 2. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK