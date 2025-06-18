Tilak Varma Joins Hampshire For County Championship 2025: Four-Match Red-Ball Stint

Hyderabad-born Indian batting talent Tilak Varma has signed with Hampshire for a four-match spell in the ongoing Rothesay County Championship Division One. The 22-year-old left-hander will be available for Hampshire’s next four red-ball fixtures, beginning with their away clash against Essex at Chelmsford, scheduled from June 22–25.

Hailed as one of India’s most promising young batters, Varma has already made significant strides on the international stage, particularly in T20 cricket. He has represented India in 29 matches, including 25 T20Is, scoring 749 runs with an impressive average of 49.93, currently the second-highest in men’s T20Is and the best among batters from ICC full-member nations.

His T20I resume features two centuries, both in back-to-back innings against South Africa in November 2024, and three fifties, including a superb 72 against England earlier this year.

Though renowned for his aggressive stroke play in the shortest format, Varma also boasts a strong First-Class record. In 18 red-ball matches, he has amassed over 1200 runs, averaging 50.16, with five centuries and four fifties to his name. His red-ball experience includes appearances in the Duleep Trophy for India A and two matches against England Lions in early 2024.

Tilak began his T20 career in 2019 and was picked up by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2022 IPL season. Since then, he has become a key figure for the franchise, scoring nearly 1500 runs in 54 IPL matches, with eight fifties, a strike rate of 144.41, and an average of 37.47.

Welcoming Varma to the squad, Giles White, Hampshire’s Director of Cricket, stated:

“It’s fantastic to have Tilak available for the next four County Championship matches. He’s an exciting talent who has already made a big impact on the international stage and in the IPL. We look forward to seeing what he can do for Hampshire this summer.”

Hampshire currently sit seventh in the Division One table, following a strong 2024 season that saw them finish second overall, their best result since 2005.

Fans will get their first look at Tilak Varma in county whites during Hampshire’s match against Essex at Chelmsford from June 22–25, followed by his home debut against Worcestershire from June 29–July 2.