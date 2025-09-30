Tilak Varma Receives Grand Hero’s Welcome in Hyderabad After Asia Cup 2025 Final Triumph - Watch

Tilak Varma, India’s sensational young left-handed batter, was greeted with an electrifying reception in Hyderabad after leading India to a thrilling victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final. The Mumbai Indians star turned match-winner returned home to chants, dhol beats, and a sea of fans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, cementing his status as one of Indian cricket’s brightest talents.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | Indian Cricketer Tilak Varma receives a rousing welcome as he arrives in Hyderabad.



He was announced 'Man of the Match' in yesterday's #AsiaCupFinal against Pakistan as India won by 5 wickets. pic.twitter.com/Acedj2HOjA September 29, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Tilak Varma: The Hero of the Asia Cup Final

India’s chase of 147 runs against Pakistan looked precarious when the team slipped to 10/2 and later 20/3. Tilak Varma, demonstrating composure beyond his 22 years, anchored the innings with crucial partnerships, first with Sanju Samson and later with Shivam Dube. His unbeaten 69 off 53 balls, featuring three fours and four sixes, showcased both maturity and aggression at the perfect moments.

Varma’s innings was a masterclass in balancing strike rotation with calculated aggression. While he initially focused on stabilizing the innings, the left-hander accelerated in the final overs, hitting two towering sixes off Haris Rauf to secure the title. His match-winning effort earned him the Player of the Match, sparking nationwide adulation on social media and fanfare upon his return to Hyderabad.

Record-Breaking Performances: Tilak’s Rising Star

Tilak Varma has been a revelation in high-pressure T20I chases. With 370 runs in 11 innings at an astonishing average of 92.50 and a strike rate of 134.54, Varma has consistently delivered when it matters most. His Asia Cup heroics added to a stellar run in IPL knockouts, where he has scored 207 runs in five innings at a strike rate over 160, reinforcing his reputation as a big-match player.

In the Asia Cup 2025, Varma emerged as India’s second-highest run-scorer, amassing 213 runs in six innings, unbeaten thrice, at an average of 71.00. His composure under pressure and ability to finish games make him a pivotal figure for India’s middle order, which has often struggled in crunch situations.

Key Moments: India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final

Pakistan’s innings, powered by Sahidzada Farhan (57 off 38 balls) and Fakhar Zaman (46 off 35 balls), gave them a strong start with an 84-run partnership. However, Indian spinners Kuldeep Yadav (4/30) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/30), along with Jasprit Bumrah (2/25), triggered a middle-over collapse, restricting Pakistan to 146 all out in 19.1 overs.

India’s early struggles in the chase, losing three quick wickets, put pressure on the team. But the 57-run stand between Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson steadied the ship, allowing Shivam Dube to unleash his explosive hitting. Rinku Singh sealed the victory with the winning runs on the first ball of his innings, highlighting India’s depth and resilience.

Hyderabad Celebrates Its Cricket Star

The hero’s welcome for Tilak Varma at Hyderabad airport reflected his growing fan base and impact on Indian cricket. Chants of “Tilak! Tilak!” reverberated across the terminal as fans celebrated the young star’s heroics. Security escorts were required due to the sheer size and enthusiasm of the crowd, underscoring the cultural significance of cricket in India and Tilak’s rising stardom.

Varma’s journey from promising talent to match-winner in crucial games cements him as one of India’s most reliable and exciting young players. His calm temperament, explosive stroke play, and knack for delivering under pressure make him a cornerstone for India’s T20 and ODI campaigns in the coming years.