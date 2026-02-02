Advertisement
INDIA

Tilak Varma returns as BCCI announces India A squad for T20 World Cup warm-up match

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the India A squad for their two warm-up matches ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 04:52 PM IST
Tilak Varma returns as BCCI announces India A squad for T20 World Cup warm-up match

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the India A squad for their two warm-up matches ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Rising all-rounder Ayush Badoni has been appointed captain of the side.

A key highlight of the announcement is the return of Tilak Varma, who has been named in the squad despite recently undergoing surgery. Tilak is also part of India’s senior men’s squad for the World Cup, and his inclusion in the warm-up games is aimed at helping him regain match fitness ahead of the marquee event.

India A Warm-Up Schedule

India A will kick off their warm-up campaign against the USA on February 2, followed by a clash against Namibia on February 6. These fixtures are designed to give fringe and emerging players valuable exposure in match conditions similar to those expected during the tournament.

Meanwhile, the senior Indian men’s team will also feature in a warm-up match, taking on South Africa on February 4 as part of their World Cup preparations.

India A Squad

Ayush Badoni (c), Naman Dhir, Ashutosh Sharma, Priyansh Arya, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Manav Suthar, Ashok Sharma, Urvil Patel (wk), Gurjapneet Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Mayank Yadav.

Senior Team Riding High on Form

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, Team India enters the T20 World Cup on the back of outstanding form. The Men in Blue recently dominated New Zealand in a five-match T20I series, sealing the contest 4-1. In the final T20I, India registered a commanding 46-run victory. Ishan Kishan starred with a sensational 43-ball 103, while Suryakumar chipped in with a blistering 63 off 30 balls. The duo added a massive 137-run partnership, powering India to 271/5 after opting to bat.

With the ball, Arshdeep Singh delivered a match-winning performance, claiming his maiden T20I five-wicket haul (5/51), while Axar Patel supported him with figures of 3/33. New Zealand were eventually bowled out for 225 in 19.4 overs, despite a fighting 80 off 38 balls from Finn Allen.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

