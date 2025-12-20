Tilak Varma Rewarded For Consistency With Impact Player Of The Series Medal Against South Africa

Indian batter Tilak Varma was awarded the ‘Impact Player of the Series’ medal following India’s dominant T20I series victory over South Africa. The award was presented by Team India’s training assistant Raghavindraa Dvgi, recognising Tilak’s consistent and influential performances across varying match situations throughout the series.

India capped off the series with a 30-run win in the final T20I in Ahmedabad, extending their impressive run to eight consecutive T20I bilateral series victories. Tilak played a pivotal role in the decider, producing a commanding 73 off 42 balls, laced with 10 fours and a six, to anchor India’s innings.

Before presenting the medal, Raghavindraa delivered a heartfelt message highlighting the importance of patience, self-belief, and resilience during challenging phases of a cricketer’s journey. Upon receiving the award, Tilak expressed his delight, saying the recognition felt special and praised the team’s composure under pressure. He added that the upcoming New Zealand series and the T20 World Cup would pose fresh challenges and urged the side to maintain the same positive mindset.

Consistent Run-Getter Throughout the Series

Tilak finished the series as the leading run-scorer, amassing 187 runs in four innings at an average of 62.33 and a strike rate of 131.69, including two half-centuries. His adaptability stood out as he played different roles depending on the match situation.

In the opening T20I, his measured 26 off 32 balls at number four helped stabilise India after an early collapse. In the second match, while chasing a steep target of 214, Tilak produced a lone-hand effort of 62 off 34 balls at number five as wickets fell around him. He then calmly guided India home in the third T20I with an unbeaten 26*, before delivering his most destructive knock in the series finale.

Tilak’s strongest returns have come at number three, where he has now scored 542 runs in 15 innings at an outstanding average of 60.22 and a strike rate exceeding 160, including two centuries and three fifties, with a best score of 120*.

Match Recap: India vs South Africa, Final T20I

After being asked to bat first, India got off to a flying start thanks to Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, who added 63 runs in just 5.4 overs. Following a brief wobble, Tilak and Hardik Pandya stitched together a decisive 105-run partnership, propelling India to 231/5. For South Africa, Corbin Bosch was the most effective bowler with 2/44.

In reply, South Africa began positively, led by Quinton de Kock’s fluent 65 off 35 balls. However, regular wickets in the middle overs derailed the chase. Despite brief resistance, the visitors were restricted to 201/8, falling short by 30 runs. India’s bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, delivered disciplined spells to seal the win.

Tilak Varma’s series performance not only earned him individual recognition but also underlined his growing importance as a reliable playmaker in India’s T20I setup ahead of tougher challenges to come.