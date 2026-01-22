Tilak Varma shares rehab update as he eyes comeback ahead of T20 World Cup

In a welcome boost for Indian cricket fans, Tilak Varma has offered a positive update on his recovery, sharing photos and videos from his rehabilitation sessions on social media as he works towards a return to India national cricket team ahead of the crucial T20 World Cup.

The 23-year-old left-hander, who enjoyed a sensational home T20I series against South Africa last year, finishing as the leading run-scorer with 187 runs, including two half-centuries, was building momentum before an unfortunate setback. While preparing for the New Zealand T20Is, Tilak featured in a couple of Vijay Hazare Trophy matches, scoring 109 and 34, but an abdominal issue that required surgery ruled him out of the first three T20Is of the series.

With Tilak sidelined, Shreyas Iyer returned to the side as a replacement, and questions began to surface over Tilak’s availability for the World Cup. However, the youngster appears determined to beat the clock. Posting on Instagram, Tilak captioned his rehab update with a clear message of intent: “Leaving no stone unturned, comeback.”

A Key Cog in India’s T20 Plans

Tilak Varma’s importance to India’s T20 setup is hard to overstate. In his short international career so far, he has amassed 1,183 runs in 40 matches (37 innings) at an impressive average of 49.29 and a strike rate of 144.09, including two centuries and six fifties. His consistency and adaptability have made him one of India’s most reliable top-order batters in recent times.

Batting predominantly at number three, Tilak brings a game that many have likened to Virat Kohli, the ability to stabilise an innings when required and seamlessly switch gears for acceleration. At the position, he has scored 542 runs in 15 innings at a staggering average of 60.22 and a strike rate above 160, with two hundreds and three fifties, including a best of 120*.

Proven Versatility Under Pressure

Tilak’s value extends beyond just one batting slot. At number four, he has been equally effective, scoring 490 runs in 14 innings at an average of 54.44 and a strike rate of over 128, with two half-centuries. One of the standout moments of his career remains his unbeaten 69 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, a composed knock that guided India through a tense chase of 147.

Having already produced back-to-back T20I centuries in South Africa towards the end of 2024, Tilak Varma’s form and temperament make him a crucial asset for India heading into the World Cup. If his recovery continues on track, his return could significantly strengthen India’s batting depth at the top and middle order, something the team will be eager to have on the global stage.