Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube Star As India Thrash Pakistan By 5 Wickets To Win Asia Cup 2025

Riding on fantastic knocks from Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube, India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets to win the Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

While Tilak slammed a fine fifty, Shivam also played a crucial knock under tremendous pressure. Tilak and Shivam stitched a crucial partnership and helped India beat Pakistan in a high-voltage final.

Rinku Singh hit the winning run as India chased the total in 19.4 overs.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

More To Follow...