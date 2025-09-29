Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube Star As India Thrash Pakistan By 5 Wickets To Win Asia Cup 2025
Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube stitched a crucial stand and helped India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai.
Riding on fantastic knocks from Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube, India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets to win the Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
While Tilak slammed a fine fifty, Shivam also played a crucial knock under tremendous pressure. Tilak and Shivam stitched a crucial partnership and helped India beat Pakistan in a high-voltage final.
Rinku Singh hit the winning run as India chased the total in 19.4 overs.
More To Follow...
