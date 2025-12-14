Tilak Varma Supports Gautam Gambhir Amid Batting Order Criticism After SA Loss

India batter Tilak Varma has thrown his support behind head coach Gautam Gambhir’s tactical decisions in T20 internationals, stating that the team has embraced a flexible batting order to adapt to match situations. His comments come after India experimented with their lineup in the second T20I against South Africa, a move that drew criticism following a heavy defeat. In the match played on December 11 in Mullanpur, India promoted Axar Patel to No. 3. However, the left arm all rounder managed a run a ball 21 as the hosts fell short while chasing a challenging target of 214. India were eventually bowled out for 162 in 19.1 overs, losing the game by 51 runs and allowing South Africa to level the five match series at 1-1.

The reshuffle in the batting order led to questions over Gambhir’s approach, with some critics suggesting the changes were unnecessary. Ahead of the third T20I, scheduled to be played on Sunday in Dharamsala, Tilak backed the team management and made it clear that flexibility is a conscious strategy.

Tilak Valiant Inning

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Tilak, who scored a fighting 34 ball 62 in the losing cause, said that except for the openers, every batter is prepared to slot in wherever the team requires.

“Absolutely, everyone is flexible except the openers. I’m ready to bat at No. 3, 4, 5 or 6, wherever the team wants me. Everyone knows the batting order is flexible,” Tilak said in the pre match press conference.

Tilak backs Axar Patel’s promotion

Tilak also defended Axar Patel’s elevation up the order, reminding that the all rounder has delivered in similar situations before. He cited Axar’s performance in the Men’s T20 World Cup final last year against South Africa in Bridgetown, Barbados, where the left hander scored a 31 ball 47 after being promoted to No. 5.

According to Tilak, non openers prepare themselves mentally to bat at any position depending on the match scenario, with team success taking priority over individual roles.

“It depends on the situation. You’ve already seen this with Axar Patel in the World Cup he went up the order and did well. One off games happen. At that time, whatever feels best for the team, everyone keeps the team first. No one thinks about individual positions. I’ve said I’m ready to bat anywhere for the team, and all players are thinking the same way,” Tilak added.

India will now look to bounce back in Dharamsala, a venue where they lost their only T20I against South Africa in 2015. Overall, India hold a positive record at the ground, having won two matches against Sri Lanka in 2022, while their previous T20I against South Africa in 2019 was abandoned.