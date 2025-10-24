Tilak Varma Survives Rare Muscle Disorder, Credits Mumbai Indians And BCCI For Timely Help

Indian cricket’s rising star Tilak Varma recently opened up about a life-threatening health crisis he faced in 2022, shedding light on a rare condition called rhabdomyolysis. The 22-year-old left-handed batter revealed that he collapsed during a match due to the condition, which causes rapid breakdown of muscle tissue and can lead to severe complications if untreated.

Varma credited Mumbai Indians co-owner Akash Ambani and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their swift response, which he says was critical in saving his life and allowing him to return to the field.

The Health Crisis

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Tilak Varma’s condition emerged after an intense period of cricket and training. He had been playing domestic cricket, IPL matches, India A tours, and attending training camps without allowing adequate rest. The overexertion led to muscle breakdown, releasing harmful substances into his bloodstream.

During an India A tour, Varma began experiencing alarming symptoms, including extreme weakness and difficulty moving his fingers. Immediate medical attention was required, and he was hospitalised to prevent potentially fatal complications.

Gratitude for Timely Intervention

Varma specifically highlighted the role of Akash Ambani in ensuring he received prompt treatment. Ambani personally coordinated with BCCI officials, including Secretary Jay Shah, to make sure Varma was admitted to a hospital immediately. He expressed that without such timely intervention, the outcome could have been far worse.

“My fingers weren't at all moving. Everything became so hard, it felt like a stone. I had to retire hurt, gloves had to be cut off because fingers weren't moving. Immediately, I got a call from Akash Ambani. He spoke to the BCCI, which helped me a lot. Thanks to Jay Shah sir. I was immediately admitted to the hospital. The doctors told me had I delayed by even a few hours, the consequences could have been catastrophic. Even the IV line needle wasn't going in. The needle was breaking. My condition was very bad in the hospital. My mother was with me,” Tilak shared.

Remarkable Recovery and Comeback

Despite the severity of rhabdomyolysis, Varma made a full recovery and returned to competitive cricket in 2023. Since then, he has impressed fans and selectors alike with his performances for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL and for India in international cricket.

Varma’s determination and resilience were on display during the 2025 Asia Cup, where he contributed significantly to India’s victories, including a match-winning 69* against Pakistan in the final.