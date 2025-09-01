Tilak Varma To Miss Duleep Trophy 2025 Semifinal As Asia Cup 2025 Duty Awaits

The Duleep Trophy 2025 has been struck by a wave of high-profile withdrawals, with Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Tilak Varma, and Kuldeep Yadav all set to miss the semifinals due to injuries and international commitments. With the tournament’s knockout stage scheduled to begin on September 4, the absence of these key players has reshaped the semifinal line-ups, forcing selectors into last-minute changes.

Sarfaraz Khan’s Injury a Blow to West Zone

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

For West Zone, the biggest setback is the injury to Sarfaraz Khan, who was in sublime touch during the recently concluded Buchi Babu Tournament in Chennai. The Mumbai batter smashed back-to-back centuries—111 against Haryana and 138 against TNCA XI—before pulling up with a quadriceps injury.

According to reports, Sarfaraz will be sidelined for three weeks and is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE). His absence leaves a significant void in West Zone’s middle order.

Baroda’s Shivalik Sharma, a consistent first-class performer with over 1,000 runs at an average of 43.48, is expected to slot into the squad. Shivalik’s solid showing last season, where he scored 484 runs at 44.00, makes him a dependable replacement.

Central Zone Lose Captain Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav

Central Zone’s semifinal hopes have also been dented. Their skipper, Dhruv Jurel, India’s Test wicketkeeper, has been ruled out with a groin injury. Jurel had already missed the opening clash and has now been replaced by Upendra Yadav of Uttar Pradesh.

Adding to Central’s woes, Kuldeep Yadav will skip the Duleep Trophy to join the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai. His place has been taken by Vidarbha’s promising fast bowler Yash Thakur, who will bring much-needed pace to the attack.

South Zone Without Tilak Varma and Sai Kishore

The South Zone has been hit with a double blow. Captain Tilak Varma will miss the semifinal as he departs for the Asia Cup on September 4. In his absence, Kerala’s Mohammed Azharuddeen takes charge as captain, with Tamil Nadu’s N. Jagadeesan stepping in as vice-captain.

To cover for Tilak, Andhra’s talented Shaik Rasheed has been drafted in, while Puducherry’s Ankit Sharma replaces left-arm spinner Sai Kishore, who is out with a finger injury.

Interestingly, the South Zone selectors have resisted calls to include senior internationals like KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, or Sai Sudharsan, sticking firmly to their stance of rewarding consistent domestic performers. This decision had previously sparked friction with the BCCI, which urged them to consider marquee names, but the zonal committee has held its ground.

Duleep Trophy Semifinal Line-Up

First Semifinal (Sept 4): West Zone vs Central Zone

Second Semifinal (Sept 4): South Zone vs North Zone

The withdrawals have undeniably weakened squads on paper, but they also open up opportunities for fringe players to showcase their talent under the spotlight of first-class cricket’s most prestigious inter-zonal competition.