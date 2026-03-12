'Till now none have...': BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla breaks silence on whether IPL 2026 will be postponed due to Iran-Israel war; Know

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially addressed growing concerns regarding the impact of the Iran Israel war on the upcoming Indian Premier League. Despite significant logistical hurdles and escalating conflict in the Middle East, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla has confirmed that the tournament will commence on its originally intended date of March 28.

Official Confirmation of Schedule

The BCCI has released the initial fixtures for the first 20 matches of the 2026 season. While fans were apprehensive that flight disruptions and energy shortages might force a delay, Rajeev Shukla clarified the board's position on Wednesday.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"IPL will be held as per schedule. We have released the schedule for 20 matches. The schedule for remaining matches will be released after the Election Commission announces the dates for states going to the election," Shukla stated.

The staggered release of the schedule is a standard procedural move to align the tournament with the upcoming state elections, rather than a reaction to the international conflict.

Logistical Challenges and Monitoring

The geopolitical situation has created visible ripples in the sporting world. Recently, the South African and West Indian national teams experienced significant travel delays while trying to depart from India due to the impact of the war on global aviation. Additionally, domestic concerns regarding LPG supplies and the temporary closure of some hotels have added to the atmosphere of uncertainty.

However, internal sources suggest the BCCI remains optimistic. A board representative noted, "Till now, conditions are under control; none of the hotels, airlines, and other related departments have shown any concern, but BCCI and IPL is keeping a close eye on it."

Opening Blockbusters and Venues

The 2026 season is set to open with a high stakes rematch of the previous season's finalists. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The following Sunday, the action shifts to the Wankhede Stadium, where the Mumbai Indians (MI) will face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The initial 20 matches will be spread across ten major cricketing hubs:

Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad

Kolkata, Chennai, and Delhi

Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Guwahati, and New Chandigarh

Match timings remain consistent with previous years, featuring afternoon starts at 3:30 PM and evening matches at 7:30 PM.

Strategic Outlook

While the BCCI has played down immediate threats to the tournament, they continue to coordinate with government agencies to ensure the safety and smooth transit of overseas players. The presence of former KKR coach Vijay Dahiya in the Gujarat Titans camp and the recent appointment of new support staff across franchises indicate that team preparations are proceeding at full speed, unaffected by the external political climate.