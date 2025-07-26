Tim David Breaks Records With Blistering Maiden T20I Ton Against West Indies; Secures Historic Win For Australia

Tim David produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting to register the fastest T20I century by an Australian, guiding his team to a thrilling six-wicket win and an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series at Warner Park, Basseterre. Cricket fans in Australia woke up to witness a high-scoring contest after the West Indies posted a daunting 214/4 when put in to bat. Skipper Shai Hope led from the front, scoring his maiden T20I century in just 55 balls, becoming only the second West Indies batter after Chris Gayle to achieve the feat.

David Turns the Game Around

Chasing a mammoth total, Australia were in deep trouble at 87/4 after 8.4 overs, seemingly on the brink of defeat. But Tim David took matters into his own hands, launching a spectacular counterattack that left the West Indies bowlers and fielders stunned. The 29-year-old carved out a six-hitting masterclass, plundering nine sixes in three consecutive overs bowled by Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, and Roston Chase. He stormed to a 16-ball fifty, the fastest by an Australian in T20Is, surpassing the previous joint record of 17 balls held by Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis.

Record-Breaking Ton

David did not stop there. Continuing his relentless assault, he reached his maiden T20I century in just 37 balls, eclipsing Josh Inglis’ previous Australian record of 43 balls set against Scotland last year. The fastest T20I hundred overall still belongs to Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan, who achieved the milestone in 27 balls against Cyprus in 2023.

David remained unbeaten on a sensational 102 off 37 deliveries, an innings that included six boundaries and 11 towering sixes. His efforts, coupled with Mitchell Owen’s quickfire unbeaten 36 off 18 balls, propelled Australia past the target in just 16.1 overs, clinching a comprehensive victory.

Hope’s Hundred in Vain

Earlier, Shai Hope’s brilliant century had set the platform for the West Indies’ big total. But David’s blitz nullified his efforts as Australia claimed the series with two matches still to play.