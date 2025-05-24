Tim David Injured: Can RCB Replace The Australian Star Before IPL Playoffs? Replacement Rules Explained

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s campaign in IPL 2025 suffered another jolt as all-rounder Tim David picked up an injury while fielding during their 42-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad. The incident occurred in the final over of SRH’s innings when David sprinted to stop a boundary on the leg side. Although he did manage to save the run, he looked visibly in discomfort afterward and walked off the field.

Tim David Badly Struggled While Batting

Despite the injury scare, Tim David came out to bat later in the innings but wasn't even able to move and couldn't do much and was dismissed for just 1 run off 5 balls in the 18th over. RCB’s chase fell apart as they were bowled out for 189 while pursuing a mammoth 232-run target.

RCB Camp on Edge with Injury Woes Mounting

Stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma provided no immediate update on David’s condition after the game, leaving fans and management anxious. With the playoffs just days away, RCB will be praying that the injury isn’t serious.

RCB has already been hampered by multiple injury setbacks this season. Rajat Patidar is still recovering from a hand injury and has only been fit enough to bat in recent games. Phil Salt also missed a few matches due to fitness issues but has returned. Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal was ruled out of the tournament earlier and replaced by Mayank Agarwal.

Overseas Availability Becoming A Headache

RCB’s overseas squad has taken further hits. Jacob Bethell will soon leave to join England’s ODI squad for the series against West Indies. New Zealand’s Tim Seifert is expected to join the RCB squad as Bethell’s replacement.

On the bright side, there’s some good news for the Bengaluru outfit pacer Josh Hazlewood is likely to return just in time for the playoffs. The Aussie speedster has been undergoing rehab in Australia for a shoulder injury.

Can RCB Replace Tim David If He's Ruled Out?

If Tim David is ruled out due to injury, RCB will be allowed to bring in a replacement. The IPL usually permits teams to sign replacements for foreign players unavailable due to injury, illness, or national duty but typically before their 12th match. However, with the league being suspended earlier this season and then resumed, the rules have been made more flexible. The IPL has confirmed that “Temporary Replacement Players will be allowed until the conclusion of this tournament” for those unavailable due to national duty, personal reasons, or injury.

Players signed as temporary replacements after the mid-season suspension won’t be eligible for retention ahead of the next season. This rule ensures that franchises don’t use the relaxed policy as a loophole to bypass the IPL auction framework.

As RCB looks to secure a playoff berth and build momentum, they’re facing critical squad depth issues at the worst possible time. The team management will hope Tim David’s injury is nothing serious and that Josh Hazlewood’s return boosts their chances.