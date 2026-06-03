Tim David's viral cigar video sparks debate after RCB's IPL 2026 title win; Phil Salt's photo adds twist - Here's what we know

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David has found himself at the centre of social media attention once again, this time due to a viral video that allegedly shows him smoking a cigar following the franchise's IPL 2026 title-winning campaign.

The video, which began circulating widely on social media platforms on Wednesday, appears to show David holding and smoking what looks like a cigar while celebrating alongside teammates after RCB's five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

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However, there is currently no verified confirmation that David was smoking a cigar, and neither the player nor RCB has issued an official statement regarding the clip.

Viral video divides social media

The clip quickly sparked debate online, with some users claiming the video was genuine while others questioned its authenticity and suggested it could have been digitally altered.

Tim David smoking cigar after Final victory, Is this real or Ai ?



If this is real , This could also be a reason for the ban.#Timdavid #rcbfinal pic.twitter.com/4Bp3RLVq30 — Infinite Infos (@infiniteInfos) June 3, 2026

Tim David openly smoking Cigar

Iss this AI or real ??? pic.twitter.com/50TFDdnX7I — Prxtham.Edits18 (@Prxtham_Edits18) June 3, 2026

The video appears to show David standing among several RCB players during post-match celebrations. Fellow RCB star Romario Shepherd is seen nearby, while Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can also be spotted in the background interacting with players.

Phil Salt's social media post adds to speculation

Adding another layer to the story, several social media users pointed to an Instagram post shared by RCB opener Phil Salt after the team's title triumph.

In the image, Salt and David are seen posing with the IPL trophy, while David appears to be holding what resembles a cigar. The photograph has since become a major talking point among fans discussing the viral video.

Despite the online speculation, the image itself does not confirm any wrongdoing, and no official clarification has been provided by the player or the franchise.

Tim David recently handed IPL suspension

The viral discussion comes just days after David was penalised for breaching IPL code of conduct during the IPL 2026 final against Gujarat Titans.

The Australian batter was fined 50 per cent of his match fee and handed two demerit points for a Level 1 offence. According to the IPL, David admitted to throwing an ice bag aggressively in the direction of on-field umpire Nitin Menon during the match.

Tim David fined 50% of match fee + 2 demerit points for throwing ice bag in direction of umpire Nitin Menon (IPL Code breach).



Now on 5 points → suspended for RCB’s 1st match of next IPL season. pic.twitter.com/D4CPhvH95L — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 1, 2026

The offence increased David's demerit points tally to five over a 36-month period, resulting in a one-match suspension. As a result, he is set to miss the opening game of IPL 2027, or the first match for whichever franchise he represents next season.

Important role in RCB's title defence

Despite the disciplinary issues, David played an important role in RCB's successful title defence. The hard-hitting batter scored 305 runs during IPL 2026 at an average of 33.88 and a strike rate of 188.27.

RCB's victory over Gujarat Titans helped the franchise secure back-to-back IPL titles, making them only the third team in tournament history to achieve the feat after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.