Tim Ream creates FIFA World Cup history, becomes first player to benefit from VAR 'mistaken identity' check

The United States' dominant 4-1 victory over Paraguay in their campaign opener of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at SoFi Stadium in California will be remembered for more than just an electric performance on the pitch.

In the 53rd minute of the clash, United States men's national soccer team (USMNT) veteran defender Tim Ream became the first player in FIFA World Cup history to have a yellow card rescinded via Video Assistant Referee (VAR)'s "mistaken identity" protocol.

The 38-year-old Ream had already secured a place in US soccer lore simply by stepping onto the field, becoming the oldest outfield player in USMNT history to feature at a World Cup. Moments later, he etched his name into the international rulebooks under entirely different circumstances.

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unwittingly became the centerpiece of a historic refereeing milestone, benefiting from the tournament's newly implemented "mistaken identity" Video Assistant Referee (VAR) protocol.

The incident unfolded in the 53rd minute at SoFi Stadium in California, with the hosts already leading comfortably. Paraguay attacker Miguel Almirón went down dramatically following a challenge from Ream near the edge of the box. Referee Danny Makkelie immediately issued a yellow card to the 38-year-old USMNT center-back, who protested the decision.

The Incident: From Booking to Vindication

With the hosts United States comfortably cruising at a 3-0 advantage early in the second half, Paraguay captain Miguel Almirón drove toward the American box and went down dramatically after a challenge from Ream.

On-field Dutch referee Danny Makkelie immediately whistled for a foul and brandished a yellow card to the USMNT center-back Ream, who protested the decision.

Paraguay was allowed to take the resulting free-kick, and play briefly continued. However, as the ball went out of play, VAR official Carlos del Cerro Grande intervened.

Under standard historical regulations, once a game restarts after a stoppage, the referee cannot revisit a disciplinary action from a previous phase of play. Yet, following instructions from the VAR booth, Makkelie halted proceedings and walked over to the pitchside monitor.

The broadcast replays exposed the truth: Almiron had faced no genuine contact. The forward had taken three clear strides after losing control of the ball before hurling himself theatrically to the turf. Returning to the pitch, Makkelie rescinded Ream's yellow card and instead booked Almirón for simulation - marking the first time in World Cup history that a card has been completely revoked from one player and transferred to an opponent via VAR for diving.

Understanding FIFA's New Rule Change

The stunning sequence highlighted a landmark expansion of VAR powers authorized by FIFA ahead of the 2026 tournament. While VAR has traditionally been restricted to checking direct red cards, goals, penalties, and explicit identity errors (such as booking the wrong twin or a different teammate), the updated guidelines grant officials broader latitude.

Specifically, the new rule states:

If a player is incorrectly sanctioned with a yellow or red card for an infraction that was actually fabricated or committed by an opposing player, the on-field official can utilize video review to correct the disciplinary error under the "mistaken identity" clause.

The rule's primary intent was expected to resolve chaotic scuffles or mass confrontations where a referee's sightline is blocked by a crowd of players. Its application in Los Angeles to penalize a dive represents a brilliant and universally praised interpretation of the rule's capability to protect players from unjust yellow card accumulation.

Why Decision Matters For USMNT

For Tim Ream and the United States, the reversal was far from a trivial statistical correction. At the FIFA World Cup, yellow cards do not reset until after the quarter-finals. Receiving a caution in the very first match would have forced the veteran defender to walk a disciplinary tightrope for the remainder of the group stage, as a second yellow card triggers an automatic one-match suspension.

While teammate Tyler Adams was not as fortunate - picking up a standard yellow card in the 58th minute that will carry over into their June 19 clash against Australia - Ream flies to the next match with a clean slate.

Ultimately, the historic VAR intervention delivered justice on the field, ensuring that a stellar night for Mauricio Pochettino's squad was defined by their clinical soccer rather than an unearned suspension threat.