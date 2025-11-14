Advertisement
NewsCricket
TIM SOUTHEE

Tim Southee Joins Kolkata Knight Riders As Bowling Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026

Tim Southee is no stranger to the KKR setup, having been part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad in the IPL during his playing career.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 04:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Tim Southee Joins Kolkata Knight Riders As Bowling Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026Pic credit: KKR

Three-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have appointed former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee as their bowling coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. 

Southee is no stranger to the KKR setup, having been part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad (2021, 2022, 2023) in the IPL during his playing career. He steps into the role at KKR after his predecessor Bharat Arun joined Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and will work alongside head coach Abhishek Nayar, mentor Dwayne Bravo and newly-appointed assistant coach Shane Watson.

"KKR has always felt like home to me, and it’s an honour to return in this new role. The franchise has an incredible culture, passionate fans, and a great group of players. I look forward to working closely with the bowlers and helping the team achieve success in IPL 2026," said Southee in a statement by the franchise.

Tim Southee's Legacy With New Zealand 

One of the most accomplished fast bowlers of his generation, Tim Southee has been a cornerstone of New Zealand cricket for over 15 years.  Having represented his country in 100+ Test matches, over 150 ODIs, and 120+ T20 Internationals, Southee has claimed more than 700 international wickets across formats. 

Renowned for his swing, accuracy, and leadership, he captained New Zealand in multiple formats and played pivotal roles in their 2019 ICC World Cup campaign and the 2021 ICC World Test Championship victory. 

Venky Mysore Reacts To Tim Southee's Appointment 

"We are delighted to welcome Tim Southee back to the KKR family, this time in a coaching capacity. Tim’s vast experience and technical expertise will be instrumental in shaping our bowling unit. His leadership qualities and calm approach make him an ideal mentor for our young bowlers," said Venky Mysore, KKR CEO on the appointment.

Southee's recent coaching work was as a fast-bowling consultant for the first part of England’s home summer this year, including in the drawn 2-2 Test series against India. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a sports journalist with Zee News English and specialises in conducting exclusive interviews and ground reporting, having covered multiple tournaments like the ODI World Cup, IPL, ... Read more

