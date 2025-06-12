'Time To Build Something Special': Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill Address Team Ahead Of Matches Against England

As India gears up for their challenging five-Test tour of England, head coach Gautam Gambhir and newly-appointed Test captain Shubman Gill delivered a rousing address to the team, one that signaled the dawn of a new era in Indian cricket following the retirements of veterans Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin from the format.

In a video shared by the BCCI on Thursday, Gambhir and Gill were seen speaking to the squad in a pre-training huddle, outlining their vision and expectations for the upcoming series, which also marks the beginning of the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both nations.

Gambhir began by welcoming debutants Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh to the senior Test setup.

“First Test calls are always very special,” Gambhir said. “Sai has had a fantastic few months with the bat, and Arsh has been outstanding in white-ball cricket. I’m confident both will make a strong impact with the red ball, too.”

Highlighting the hunger and passion within the young squad, Gambhir urged the players to seize this unique opportunity.

“We can look at this tour in two ways: either as one without our three most experienced players, or as a phenomenal chance to achieve something remarkable for the country,” he said. “What I see here is a group full of passion and commitment. If we’re willing to sacrifice, step out of our comfort zones, and fight for every session, every hour, and every ball, this tour could be unforgettable.”

Shubman Gill, who has taken over the captaincy as India’s 37th Test skipper, emphasized the importance of purposeful preparation.

“Let’s make every net session count. Let’s train with intensity and put ourselves under pressure to understand how we’ll respond in real match situations,” Gill said. “It’s not just about surviving, it’s about understanding our game and playing every ball with intent and clarity, whether as a bowler or a batter.”

The much-anticipated Test series kicks off on June 20 at Headingley in Leeds, followed by matches at Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord’s (London), Old Trafford (Manchester), and The Oval (London). The series promises to test India’s new-look squad in challenging English conditions as they embark on their WTC campaign.