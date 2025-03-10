'Time Will Come': Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Retirement After Champions Trophy 2025 Victory

Champions Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli played a pivotal role in India’s victorious ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament. His consistent performances, including two match-winning knocks, proved crucial in India’s journey to the title. Kohli’s brilliance with the bat was instrumental in India’s four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Stadium, adding another ICC trophy to his illustrious career.

Kohli Addresses Retirement Speculations

Amid widespread speculation about his potential retirement after the Champions Trophy, Kohli has put an end to the rumors. In a candid post-match conversation, he reaffirmed his commitment to Indian cricket, emphasizing that he is far from calling it quits.

“Well, the tournament has been amazing. We wanted to bounce back after a tough Australia tour. We wanted to win a big tournament, and we have ended up doing that. It is an amazing feeling,” Kohli said. “When you play for a long time, you look forward to high-pressure situations where you can step up, and this team has done exactly that.”

On his future in international cricket, Kohli stated, “When the time comes, you want to leave the team in a better position, and that’s what we’ve been striving for. Whenever we decide to move on, we will have a squad that is ready to take on the world for the next 8-10 years.”

Backing the Next Generation

Kohli also expressed confidence in the future of Indian cricket, highlighting key players who have shown great promise in recent years. “Gill and Shreyas are brilliant, KL has been finishing games, and Hardik is a match-winner. So, we are in good hands,” Kohli added. His words reflect the senior players’ dedication to mentoring the younger generation and ensuring the team’s continued dominance on the global stage.

Kohli’s Performance in the Champions Trophy 2025

Kohli’s performances in the tournament reaffirmed his status as one of the finest batsmen in world cricket. He played two match-winning innings, including a crucial knock in the semi-final. His composure under pressure, flawless technique, and ability to build innings made him a key player in India’s title run.

With yet another ICC trophy in his cabinet, Kohli continues to be an indispensable figure in Indian cricket. As India celebrates its Champions Trophy triumph, Kohli’s words and performances send a strong message he is here to stay, and his hunger for success remains as strong as ever.