TNPL 2025: Angry Ravi Ashwin Argues With Female Umpire Over LBW Decision, Video Goes Viral - Watch

TNPL 2025: Ravichandran Ashwin, after a disappointing IPL 2025 season with Chennai Super Kings where he took only seven wickets and scored 33 runs in nine matches, is now captaining Dindigul Dragons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. The 38-year-old all-rounder was seen in a heated argument with the umpire during a match against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans on Sunday. It was the fifth ball of the fifth over when Dindigul opener R Ashwin was trapped in front of the stumps by Sai Kishore. The umpire didn’t hesitate and raised her finger, but Ashwin felt the ball had pitched outside leg stump. He argued with the umpire briefly before walking off the field angrily. The 38-year-old hit his pads hard with the bat in frustration while returning to the pavilion.

Tiruppur Bowlers Dominate

Tiruppur’s bowling unit was on fire, bundling out Dindigul for just 93 runs in 16.2 overs. Only three Dindigul batters managed to reach double figures. Shivam top-scored with 30 runs. Right-arm pacer Esakkimuthu starred with four wickets, while Sai Kishore picked up two important scalps.

Raheja Seals It with a Stylish Knock

Chasing the low total, Tiruppur had no trouble. Wicketkeeper-batter Tushar Raheja led the charge with a brilliant unbeaten 65. Tiruppur won the match by 9 wickets with 49 balls to spare, showing complete control throughout the chase.

Ashwin’s Tough Phase Continues

Ashwin’s poor run with the bat and ball is continuing. After a forgettable IPL 2025 season with Chennai Super Kings, where he took only 7 wickets and scored 33 runs in 9 matches, the veteran may be released by the franchise next year. He was also dropped from the playing XI in a few games this season.

Surprise Retirement Last Year

In December last year, Ashwin shocked everyone by announcing his retirement from international cricket in the middle of a Test series against Australia. He ended his Test career as India’s second-highest wicket-taker with 537 wickets in 106 matches, just behind Anil Kumble’s 619.