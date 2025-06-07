TNPL 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 is heating up as two competitive sides Nellai Royal Kings and Trichy Grand Cholas are set to face off in what promises to be an entertaining clash on Saturday, June 7. This is the third match of the tournament and a key fixture as teams look to build early momentum in the league.

Both teams have showcased exciting cricket in past editions of the league, and this contest is expected to be a close one, especially with the pitch at Sri Ramakrishna College Ground, Coimbatore, traditionally offering help to both batters and spinners.

Match Details

Match: Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Time: 7:15 PM IST

Venue: Sri Ramakrishna College Ground, Coimbatore

TV Broadcast: Where To Watch Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas Live

For viewers who prefer traditional TV, the Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Tamil channels. These channels offer detailed coverage, including expert commentary in both English and Tamil, ensuring fans get an immersive viewing experience throughout the tournament.

Online Live Streaming: Watch Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas On Mobile and Desktop

For those on the move or who prefer streaming on their devices, the Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas live streaming is available on FanCode, the official digital partner. FanCode provides a seamless streaming experience with live scores, player stats, and interactive features, perfect for cricket fans who want to stay updated in real-time.

Official TNPL Mobile App: Stay Connected Anytime, Anywhere

In addition to TV and online streaming, fans can download the official TNPL Live App on both Android and iOS platforms. The app delivers live scores, match schedules, player information, and exclusive news, making it an essential companion for die-hard TNPL supporters.

Download for iOS: Available on the Apple App Store

Download for Android: Available via APK or Google Play Store