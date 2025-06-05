TNPL 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Tamil Nadu Premier League LIVE Telecast On TV And Mobile Apps Online?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 is back, promising a thrilling season of high-octane T20 cricket action. Cricket fans across Tamil Nadu and beyond are eager to catch every boundary, wicket, and match-winning moment. Here’s all you need to know about where and how to watch TNPL 2025 live on TV and online.

TV Broadcast: Where to Watch TNPL 2025 Live

For viewers who prefer traditional TV, all TNPL 2025 matches are broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Tamil channels. These channels offer detailed coverage, including expert commentary in both English and Tamil, ensuring fans get an immersive viewing experience throughout the tournament.

Online Live Streaming: Watch TNPL 2025 on Mobile and Desktop

For those on the move or who prefer streaming on their devices, TNPL 2025 live streaming is available on FanCode, the official digital partner. FanCode provides a seamless streaming experience with live scores, player stats, and interactive features, perfect for cricket fans who want to stay updated in real-time.

Official TNPL Mobile App: Stay Connected Anytime, Anywhere

In addition to TV and online streaming, fans can download the official TNPL Live App on both Android and iOS platforms. The app delivers live scores, match schedules, player information, and exclusive news, making it an essential companion for die-hard TNPL supporters.

Download for iOS: Available on the Apple App Store

Download for Android: Available via APK or Google Play Store

TNPL 2025 Schedule and Venues

The TNPL 2025 follows a round-robin format where each team faces off against every other team once. The top four teams will qualify for the playoffs, culminating in an exciting final scheduled for July 6, 2025, at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

TNPL Timings

TNPL 2025 matches are scheduled in two time slots:

Day Matches: Start at 3:15 PM IST

Evening Matches: Start at 7:15 PM IST

Final Thoughts

Whether you’re at home, commuting, or anywhere else, TNPL 2025 offers multiple ways to keep up with the tournament’s thrilling moments. Tune into Star Sports channels for live TV coverage or stream matches conveniently on FanCode and the official TNPL app. Stay connected and support your favorite teams in this fast-paced T20 extravaganza!