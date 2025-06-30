TNPL 2025 Playoffs Schedule: Full Fixtures, Qualified Teams, Venues, And Match Timings Revealed

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 has reached its most thrilling phase — the playoffs. After nearly a month of intense action, fierce rivalries, and breakthrough performances, the top four teams have emerged to battle it out for the coveted title. With the final leg scheduled from July 2 to July 6, fans can expect edge-of-the-seat drama as the state’s finest T20 talents clash in a series of high-stakes matches across Dindigul, Salem, and Tirunelveli.

TNPL 2025 Playoffs Schedule: Venues and Fixtures

The playoffs begin with Qualifier 1 on July 2 at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul, featuring table-toppers Chepauk Super Gillies taking on the high-flying IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. With a direct ticket to the final at stake, this clash promises fireworks.

On July 3, the Eliminator will see Dindigul Dragons, led by veteran Ravichandran Ashwin, face off against the resurgent Trichy Grand Cholas at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium. The Cholas earned their playoff berth by defeating the Dragons in the final group-stage game — a psychological edge they'll look to capitalize on.

The loser of Qualifier 1 will get another chance in Qualifier 2 on July 4, facing the Eliminator winner at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli.

The grand TNPL 2025 Final is set for July 6, once again at Dindigul — a fitting venue to crown this year’s champions.

Final Standings After League Stage

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostPointsNRR

1 Chepauk Super Gillies (Q) 7 7 0 14 +1.415

2 IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (Q) 7 5 2 10 +1.733

3 Dindigul Dragons (Q) 7 4 3 8 +0.191

4 Trichy Grand Cholas (Q) 7 3 4 6 +0.058

Q – Qualified for Playoffs

Team Previews: Strengths, Stars & Strategies

Chepauk Super Gillies – The Unbeaten Juggernaut

Led by experience and balance, CSG dominated the group stage with a perfect record. Powered by stalwarts like Jagadeesan Narayan and Vijay Shankar, they’ve looked unbeatable. Their depth in both pace and spin, coupled with clutch finishing, makes them clear favourites.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans – The Dark Horses

Tipped as underdogs at the start, ITT shocked the league with aggressive batting and smart bowling. With T Natarajan leading the attack and Sai Kishore providing control in the middle overs, they’ve become a well-oiled machine. Their thumping NRR of +1.733 reflects their dominance in victories.

Dindigul Dragons – Ashwin’s Tactics and Grit

With Ashwin at the helm, the Dragons bring a cerebral edge to the playoffs. Though inconsistent at times, match-winners like Varun Chakaravarthy and Baba Indrajith ensure they're never out of contention. They'll seek redemption against Trichy after their recent loss.

Trichy Grand Cholas – The Giant Killers

Clawing their way into the playoffs, TGC thrive under pressure. Their last-game win over Dindigul underlines their never-say-die spirit. Keep an eye on Washington Sundar and Sanjay Yadav—two X-factors who can turn games single-handedly.

Key Players to Watch in TNPL 2025 Playoffs

Jagadeesan Narayan (CSG) – Consistent with the bat and a calming presence behind the stumps.

T Natarajan (ITT) – Lethal at the death, his yorkers will be pivotal in tight matches.

Ravichandran Ashwin (DD) – Captain, tactician, and wicket-taker.

Sanjay Yadav (TGC) – With both bat and ball, he's a game-changer for Trichy.

Broadcast and Live Streaming Info

All TNPL 2025 playoff matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Tamil, and streamed on FanCode, ensuring fans across the country don’t miss a moment of the action.