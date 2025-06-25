TNPL 2025, TGC vs SMP: Live Streaming, Dream11 Prediction, Pitch Report & Match Time

The Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 is heating up, and Match 23 between Trichy Grand Cholas and Siechem Madurai Panthers promises a thrilling contest as both teams fight for relevance in the playoff race. Here's everything you need to know about the clash — from Dream11 predictions to live streaming details.

TNPL 2025 Live Streaming & TV Channels

Cricket fans across India can catch all the live TNPL 2025 action on Star Sports 2, while FanCode remains the official live streaming partner. The FanCode app and website will stream Match 23 between Trichy Grand Cholas (TGC) and Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) on June 25 from 7:15 PM IST. Don’t miss the double-header excitement and tune in early for the pre-match build-up.

Live Streaming: FanCode (App & Website)

TV Telecast: Star Sports 2

Match Timing: 7:15 PM IST (1:45 PM GMT)

Venue Insight: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

A balanced wicket awaits both sides at Tirunelveli. Historically, this venue has offered an even contest between bat and ball. Out of 74 T20 games here, teams batting first and chasing have won 36 matches each — making the toss a minor factor. However, spinners tend to influence the game as it progresses.

TGC vs SMP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips

With both teams desperate for a win, selecting a smart Dream11 lineup is crucial.

Top Dream11 Picks

Suresh Kumar (TGC): Back in form with a fiery 63 in his last outing. Expect consistency from the skipper.

Jagatheesan Kousik (TGC): A strong middle-order option, he’s scored 127 runs in five games with a healthy strike rate of 136.55.

Murugan Ashwin (SMP): The experienced spinner hasn't peaked yet but could thrive on this surface.

Surya Anand (SMP): SMP’s leading wicket-taker with five scalps in five matches. His left-arm pace has been effective in the middle overs.

Match Preview: Playoff Hopes Hang in Balance

Trichy Grand Cholas are on the verge of elimination, having lost four of their five matches. However, their net run rate hasn’t dipped much thanks to closely contested defeats. A win here would be crucial for pride, if not playoff qualification.

Siechem Madurai Panthers, meanwhile, sit sixth on the points table with two wins in five games. They must win both remaining matches to stay alive in the top-four race.

Head-to-Head: The two sides have clashed twice in TNPL history, winning one game each.

Probable XIs – TGC vs SMP

Trichy Grand Cholas:

Suresh Kumar (c & wk), Sanjay Yadav, Jagatheesan Kousik, Sujay Sivasankaran, U Mukilesh, Waseem Ahmed, Saravana Kumar, R Rajkumar, Ganesh Moorthi, Athisayaraj Davidson, K Easwaran

Siechem Madurai Panthers:

NS Chaturved (c), Ram Arvindh, Balchander Anirudh, Atheeq Ur Rahman, Shankar Ganesh (wk), C Sarath Kumar, Murugan Ashwin, P Saravanan, Gurjapneet Singh, S Rajalingam, Surya Anand

Match Prediction & Betting Insight

Scenario 1: Trichy bat first, post 160-165 – Siechem Madurai Panthers to win

Scenario 2: SMP bat first, post 180-190 – Siechem Madurai Panthers to win

Toss Prediction: Trichy Grand Cholas to win the toss and bowl

Overall Prediction: Siechem Madurai Panthers to clinch the match in a close contest

Why This Match Matters

With the playoff stage around the corner, every match now carries massive weight. For fantasy players, this is a goldmine for Dream11 selections, while fans can expect drama, spin duels, and pressure-filled middle overs. Given the stakes, today’s match could be a season-defining moment, especially for Madurai.