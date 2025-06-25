Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2921723https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/tnpl-2025-tgc-vs-smp-live-streaming-dream11-prediction-pitch-report-match-time-2921723.html
NewsCricket
TNPL 2025 LIVE STREAMING

TNPL 2025, TGC vs SMP: Live Streaming, Dream11 Prediction, Pitch Report & Match Time

TNPL 2025 Match 23 between Trichy Grand Cholas and Siechem Madurai Panthers is set for June 25 at Tirunelveli, with live streaming available on FanCode and TV telecast on Star Sports 2 from 7:15 PM IST. As both teams battle for crucial points, fans can follow live scores, Dream11 fantasy tips, match predictions, playing XIs, and pitch reports to stay updated. With playoff hopes on the line, this TNPL 2025 clash promises high-stakes T20 action, making it a must-watch for Tamil Nadu Premier League fans.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2025, 10:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

TNPL 2025, TGC vs SMP: Live Streaming, Dream11 Prediction, Pitch Report & Match Time

The Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 is heating up, and Match 23 between Trichy Grand Cholas and Siechem Madurai Panthers promises a thrilling contest as both teams fight for relevance in the playoff race. Here's everything you need to know about the clash — from Dream11 predictions to live streaming details.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant To Be Banned For IND Vs ENG 2nd Test? Here's All You Need To Know About ICC Demerit Points

TNPL 2025 Live Streaming & TV Channels

Cricket fans across India can catch all the live TNPL 2025 action on Star Sports 2, while FanCode remains the official live streaming partner. The FanCode app and website will stream Match 23 between Trichy Grand Cholas (TGC) and Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) on June 25 from 7:15 PM IST. Don’t miss the double-header excitement and tune in early for the pre-match build-up.

Live Streaming: FanCode (App & Website)
TV Telecast: Star Sports 2
Match Timing: 7:15 PM IST (1:45 PM GMT)

Venue Insight: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

A balanced wicket awaits both sides at Tirunelveli. Historically, this venue has offered an even contest between bat and ball. Out of 74 T20 games here, teams batting first and chasing have won 36 matches each — making the toss a minor factor. However, spinners tend to influence the game as it progresses.

TGC vs SMP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips

With both teams desperate for a win, selecting a smart Dream11 lineup is crucial.

Top Dream11 Picks

Suresh Kumar (TGC): Back in form with a fiery 63 in his last outing. Expect consistency from the skipper.
Jagatheesan Kousik (TGC): A strong middle-order option, he’s scored 127 runs in five games with a healthy strike rate of 136.55.
Murugan Ashwin (SMP): The experienced spinner hasn't peaked yet but could thrive on this surface.
Surya Anand (SMP): SMP’s leading wicket-taker with five scalps in five matches. His left-arm pace has been effective in the middle overs.

Match Preview: Playoff Hopes Hang in Balance

Trichy Grand Cholas are on the verge of elimination, having lost four of their five matches. However, their net run rate hasn’t dipped much thanks to closely contested defeats. A win here would be crucial for pride, if not playoff qualification.

Siechem Madurai Panthers, meanwhile, sit sixth on the points table with two wins in five games. They must win both remaining matches to stay alive in the top-four race.

Head-to-Head: The two sides have clashed twice in TNPL history, winning one game each.

Probable XIs – TGC vs SMP

Trichy Grand Cholas:

Suresh Kumar (c & wk), Sanjay Yadav, Jagatheesan Kousik, Sujay Sivasankaran, U Mukilesh, Waseem Ahmed, Saravana Kumar, R Rajkumar, Ganesh Moorthi, Athisayaraj Davidson, K Easwaran

Siechem Madurai Panthers:

NS Chaturved (c), Ram Arvindh, Balchander Anirudh, Atheeq Ur Rahman, Shankar Ganesh (wk), C Sarath Kumar, Murugan Ashwin, P Saravanan, Gurjapneet Singh, S Rajalingam, Surya Anand

Match Prediction & Betting Insight

Scenario 1: Trichy bat first, post 160-165 – Siechem Madurai Panthers to win
Scenario 2: SMP bat first, post 180-190 – Siechem Madurai Panthers to win
Toss Prediction: Trichy Grand Cholas to win the toss and bowl
Overall Prediction: Siechem Madurai Panthers to clinch the match in a close contest

Why This Match Matters

With the playoff stage around the corner, every match now carries massive weight. For fantasy players, this is a goldmine for Dream11 selections, while fans can expect drama, spin duels, and pressure-filled middle overs. Given the stakes, today’s match could be a season-defining moment, especially for Madurai.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

TAGS

TNPL 2025 live streamingTNPL 2025 today matchTNPL 2025 match predictionTrichy Grand Cholas vs Siechem Madurai PanthersTGC vs SMP Dream11 team todayTNPL 2025 FanCode liveTNPL 2025 Star Sports channelTNPL match 23 live telecastTNPL today match timeTNPL 2025 fantasy cricket tipsTGC vs SMP live match updatesTNPL 2025 match previewTNPL pitch report TirunelveliTNPL 2025 live score todayTNPL Dream11 prediction todayTNPL 2025 schedule and resultsTNPL points table 2025Tamil Nadu Premier League Dream11 tipsTNPL 2025 full squad listTrichy vs Madurai match highlightsTNPL 2025 best performersTNPL 2025 top wicket takersTNPL 2025 top run scorersTNPL 2025 match timingsSiechem Madurai Panthers playing 11Trichy Grand Cholas team newsTNPL 2025 fantasy league guideTNPL live match onlinewhere to watch TNPL 2025TNPL match 23 streaming details
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK