TNPL Final 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Online And On TV?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 Final is here, and cricket fans across the region are eagerly waiting for the title clash between iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Dindigul Dragons. Set to take place on Sunday, July 6, this match promises a thrilling end to what has been a high-octane season.

Match Details

Match: TNPL 2025 Final - iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons

Date: Sunday, 6 July 2025

Time: 7:15 PM IST

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Both sides have shown dominance throughout the tournament, with Tiruppur reaching their first-ever final and Dindigul aiming for another shot at the trophy.

Where to Watch TNPL 2025 Final on TV

Fans can catch the live telecast of the final match on the Star Sports Network, particularly:

Star Sports 2

Star Sports Tamil (Regional coverage)

These channels will provide live coverage in multiple languages, including Tamil and English, ensuring accessibility for a wide audience.

Live Streaming: How to Watch Online

For digital viewers, the TNPL 2025 Final will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website, which has exclusive digital rights to the tournament. Fans can:

Watch live streaming via FanCode (mobile and desktop)

Access match highlights and pre/post-match analysis

Opt for a match pass or subscription as needed

International viewers may also access the final for free on platforms like Styx Sports, depending on availability.

What to Expect

iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have been the story of the season, with consistent batting from their top order and strong spin bowling performances. Dindigul Dragons, on the other hand, bring experience and depth to the final with key players like C Hari Nishaanth and R. Vivek expected to play pivotal roles.

The final is expected to be closely contested, with both teams in form and fans hoping for a nail-biting finish to the season.