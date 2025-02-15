TNPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 Auction Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps And Online

TNPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Streaming: Just ahead of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025, a high-profile auction is slated to take place on Saturday, February 15. This will be the ninth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, which started back in 2016.

As of now, the league has gained significant traction as one of the top domestic leagues in India as fans have witnessed the likes of Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay, Dinesh Karthik showcasing their skills. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has not announced the

TNCA is yet to reveal the total purse value of all the participating teams for the upcoming TNPL Auction 2025. Last year, the total purse value of all the participating teams was Rs 10 crore.

TNPL 2025 Auction Live Streaming Details

When will the TNPL 2025 auction be held?

The TNPL 2025 auction will be held on February 15.

Where will the TNPL 2025 auction be held?

The TNPL 2025 auction will take place at KMK Lobby M A Chidambaram Stadium based in Chennai.

What time will the TNPL 2025 auction begin?

The TNPL 2025 auction will begin at 8:30 AM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of the TNPL 2025 auction begin?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the TNPL 2025 auction on Fancode.

List Of Retained Players Of Each Team For TNPL 2025

Dindigul Dragons: Ravichandran Ashwin (Rs 16 Lakh), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 12 Lakh), Sandeep Warrier (Rs 8 Lakh), Baba Indrajith (Rs 6 Lakh), Shivam Singh (Rs 2.4 Lakh).

Chepauk Super Gillies: bhishek Tanwar(Rs 12 Lakh), Baba Aparajith(Rs 6 Lakh), Lokesh Raj TD(Rs 2.4 Lakh), Silambarasan M (Rs 2.4 Lakh).

Nellai Royal Kings: Sonu Yadav(Rs 16 Lakh), Arun Karthick (Rs 12 Lakh), Ajitesh G (Rs 8 Lakh), Rithik Easwaran (Rs 6 Lakh), Harish NS (Rs 2.4 Lakh).

Lyca Kovai Kings: Shahrukh Khan (Rs 16 Lakh), Sai Sudarshan (s 12 Lakh), Manimaran Siddharth (Rs 8 Lakh), Sachin B(Rs 6 Lakh), J Subramanyan (Rs 2.4 Lakh).

Salem Spartans: Abhishek S(Rs 2.4 Lakh), Sunny Sandhu (Rs 2.4 Lakh), Harish Kumar S (Rs 2.4 Lakh), Poiyamozhi M (Rs 2.4 Lakh), Shivam Singh (Rs 2.4 Lakh).

Madurai Panthers: Murugan Ashwin(Rs 12 Lakh), Gurjapneet Singh (Rs 6 Lakh), Saravanan P (Rs 2.4 Lakh), Chaturved NS (Rs 2.4 Lakh).

Trichy Grand Cholas: Sanjay Yadav (Rs 6 Lakh), Jafar Jamal (Rs 2.4 Lakh), Rajkumar R (Rs 2.4 Lakh), Waseem Ahmed (Rs 2.4 Lakh), Athisayaraj Davidson (Rs 2.4 Lakh).

Tiruppur Tamizhans: Sai Kishore (Rs 16 Lakh), T Natrajan (Rs 12 Lakh), Tushar Raheja (Rs 8 Lakh), Mohamed Ali S (Rs 6 Lakh), Amith Sathvik VP (Rs 2.4 Lakh).