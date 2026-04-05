'To teri kyu...': KKR star hits back at troll with derogatory language amid KKR’s poor run in IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders' fast bowler Navdeep Saini has found himself at the center of a social media storm for non-cricketing reasons. After KKR suffered consecutive losses, the Delhi-born pacer reacted sharply to a fan's derogatory remarks concerning his personal and professional life.

Responding to a post shared by Saini, a user took a swipe at the bowler's lack of inclusion in the KKR starting lineup for IPL 2026. The fan wrote:

"On field mein khel toh nhi pa rahe ho of field mein enjoy karlo 2 month aur ghr chle jao [You haven't been able to play on the field, so better go off-field and enjoy at home for the next two months]."

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Visibly provoked by the disrespectful tone, Saini delivered a blunt and controversial rebuttal:

"to teri kyun g...d me dard ho rha h [So why is it causing a pain in your backside]."

KKR fast bowler Navdeep Saini's interaction with a fan on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/usuEst7VQN — KKR Vibe (@KnightsVibe) April 4, 2026

Tough Start for Three-Time Champions

This exchange comes at a precarious time for the Kolkata Knight Riders. The franchise is currently grappling with immense pressure after failing to secure a win in either of their opening two fixtures of the IPL 2026 season. Observers suggest that such public outbursts from squad members could further complicate the team's environment during this slump.

Saini’s Path to the KKR Squad

Saini joined the KKR camp this year as a replacement for the injured Harshit Rana. Having initially served as a net bowler for the franchise, his promotion to the main squad was seen by the player as a significant turning point in his career.

Reflecting on his journey prior to this incident, Saini had expressed his gratitude to the KKR management:

"If I have to give this opportunity another name, I will call it revival. I saw many ups and downs in the last two-three years. But the important thing was to be there and keep working hard. Ever since I started playing cricket, I have relied on hard work. So I didn't give that up and because of that, I got this opportunity. You can say this has revived me."

Saini has appeared in 32 IPL matches, claiming 23 wickets with a career bowling average of 42.33 and an economy rate of 8.88.

KKR IPL 2026 SQUAD

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra