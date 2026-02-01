While the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) continues to maintain a strategic silence regarding their participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup, national captain Salman Ali Agha provided a significant hint that the players are mentally prepared for the global stage. Following a record-breaking performance against Australia on Saturday, Agha’s post-match rhetoric suggested that the team’s focus has already shifted toward their upcoming ICC commitments.

A Historic Victory in Lahore

Pakistan secured their first T20I series win over Australia since 2018 by winning the first two matches of the current three-game series. In the second encounter at Lahore, the hosts delivered a clinical performance, clinching a massive 90-run victory. This win was underpinned by a career-defining innings from Agha himself, who struck a blistering 76 off just 40 deliveries to propel Pakistan to their highest-ever T20I total of 198 for five.

The dominance continued with the ball and in the field, as Pakistan dismantled the Australian chase with an intensity that the captain hopes to preserve.

The Captain's Hint

During the post-match presentation, Agha addressed the team's mindset for the Sunday series finale, specifically mentioning the upcoming world tournament. His choice of words appeared to confirm that, from a player's perspective, the World Cup is very much on the horizon.

“We batted well and then were outstanding with the ball. The fielding was also outstanding. We want to play in the same way, forget the 2-0 scoreline, come again with the same intensity and go to the World Cup with the same energy,” Agha declared.

Deleted Messages and Administrative Chaos

Agha’s clarity stands in stark contrast to the confusion within the PCB’s administrative circles. Reports from RevSportz indicate that fresh chaos erupted on Friday when a message detailing World Cup travel plans was circulated to the players by the team’s media manager. In a move that mirrored the board’s recent social media slip-ups, the message was reportedly deleted shortly after it was sent.

Despite the lack of an official statement, which is expected on Monday, February 2, the logistical reality on the ground suggests a full commitment to the tournament. Sources indicate that the players have already finalized their travel bookings for Sri Lanka, the primary base for the Pakistan squad during the competition.

Context of the Delay

The PCB’s official hesitation is framed as a response to the ICC’s recent handling of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). By delaying the announcement until the final possible moment: just six days before the February 7 opener: the PCB appears to be using the uncertainty as diplomatic leverage. However, with the captain now publicly referencing the "World Cup energy," the internal consensus among the playing group seems settled.

