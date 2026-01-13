Toby Radford Joins Afghanistan As Batting Coach For T20 World Cup 2026

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has bolstered its support staff ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 by appointing Toby Radford as the national team’s batting coach. The marquee tournament is set to begin on February 7 in the subcontinent.

Radford Replaces Andrew Puttick

Radford takes over from Andrew Puttick and is expected to join the Afghanistan squad during their upcoming three-match T20I series against the West Indies cricket team. His appointment is part of Afghanistan’s preparations to fine-tune their batting unit ahead of the global event.

Alongside Radford, the ACB has also appointed Robert Ahmun as the team’s new strength and conditioning trainer. Ahmun will link up with the squad ahead of Afghanistan’s final T20I series before the World Cup. Both Radford and Ahmun have been appointed on one-year contracts.

ACB Highlights Coaching Credentials

In an official release, the ACB described Radford as a highly respected Welsh coach and former first-class cricketer who represented Middlesex and Sussex. An ECB Level 4 certified coach, Radford brings vast experience and is currently serving as head coach of the Dhaka Capitals in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League 2026 season.

Ahmun, also from Cardiff, Wales, most recently worked as the head of performance science and medicine at the England and Wales Cricket Board, a role he assumed in December 2022, overseeing the physical and medical preparation of England’s national teams.

Afghanistan has been drawn in Pool D of the tournament alongside the New Zealand cricket team, the South African cricket team, the United Arab Emirates, and Canada. They will begin their campaign against New Zealand on February 8 in Chennai.

Building on 2024 Success

Afghanistan enter the 2026 World Cup with confidence after a historic run in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, where they reached their maiden semi-final before losing to South Africa. With new coaching appointments in place, the team aims to build on its breakthrough performance on the world stage.