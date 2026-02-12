'Today my heart was very sad...': Babar Azam's father's post on Ahmad Shahzad goes viral; Was it a reply to son's trolling on live TV?

In a striking display of sportsmanship and maturity, Azam Siddique, the father of veteran Pakistani batsman Babar Azam, has reached out to Ahmed Shehzad with a message of profound encouragement. This gesture comes despite Shehzad leading a relentless campaign of criticism and "live bets" against Babar’s performance during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

The Context of the Conflict

The tension began following Babar Azam’s mixed start to the tournament. After a sluggish 15 runs off 18 balls against the Netherlands, Babar showed glimpses of his vintage form with a 32-ball 46 against the USA. However, the improvement was not enough to satisfy his critics. On a viral segment of the Geo News show Hasna Mana Hai, Ahmed Shehzad, flanked by Mohammad Amir and Rashid Latif, mocked the former captain’s strike rate and consistency.

During the broadcast, the trio placed disparaging bets on Babar’s upcoming performance against India. Shehzad promised to provide food for the entire production crew if Babar scored a "big one," while the anchor jokingly suggested that Mohammad Amir should rescind his international retirement if Babar maintains a strike rate of 160 to win the game. Shehzad eventually lowered the bar to a "realistic" 50-plus score at a strike rate of 150 for the bets to stand.

A Father’s Surprising Response

While Shehzad’s comments were seen by many fans as personal and mocking, Azam Siddique chose to ignore the negativity. Instead, he posted an emotional note on Instagram addressed to "Ahmed," sympathizing with the younger cricketer’s recent emotional breakdown over being snubbed by the PSL.

"Today, my heart was very sad hearing of a father's son, because I too have gone through these stages many times," Siddique wrote. "Ahmed, you should start working again from your heart. My heart says that you will be the brightness of the fields again. Insha'Allah. What a great cricketer, used to play for yourself, now work hard for your son as a war. Allah Pak will definitely open the doors. Courage, help, O God, Pakistan Zindabad."

The note, which Siddique concluded by saying the "words do not need any comment," highlighted the shared struggle of being a father in the high-pressure world of professional sports. While Shehzad’s live TV appearance was marked by tears over his son’s desire to see him play, Siddique’s response reframed Shehzad’s current exile not as a failure, but as a "war" to be fought for the next generation.

The Looming India-Pakistan Clash

This internal drama unfolds as Pakistan prepares for their high-stakes encounter against India in Colombo on February 15. The Indian side enters the match as clear favorites, having defeated Pakistan three times during the Asia Cup in September last year.

With Babar Azam under the microscope for his strike rate and Shehzad facing public backlash for his "betting" antics, the off-field narrative has become as intense as the on-field rivalry. The contrast between the "trolling" on live television and the dignified support from the Azam household has sparked widespread debate among fans, many of whom are calling for a more respectful discourse within the Pakistan cricket fraternity.

As the tournament moves toward its most critical phase, all eyes will be on whether Babar can silence his critics with the bat and whether Shehzad will find the "courage" Siddique spoke of to return to the field.

Shehzad's Breakdown

Veteran Pakistan opening batter Ahmed Shehzad reached a physical and emotional breaking point during a recent broadcast of the Geo News comedy talk show Hasna Mana Hai. The 34 year old cricketer, who has become increasingly distanced from both national and domestic selection, was unable to contain his tears while addressing his absence from the inaugural Pakistan Super League auction for its tenth season.