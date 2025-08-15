‘Today, Parents Feel Proud...’: PM Narendra Modi Highlights India’s Sporting Revolution Under NSP 2025

Speaking about the National Sports Policy 2025 (NSP 2025) and grassroots initiatives such as the Khelo India University Games, PM Modi noted that sports, once considered a distraction from studies, are now being celebrated alongside academic achievements. “Today, parents feel proud when their children succeed in sports. This mindset change is vital for creating a robust sporting culture,” the Prime Minister said.

Changing Perceptions

For decades, many families in India discouraged active participation in sports, fearing it would harm career prospects. According to PM Modi, this mindset has shifted. Young athletes are now receiving recognition, encouragement, and opportunities to pursue their passion while building a future in professional sports.

Infrastructure from Villages to the Olympics

Under NSP 2025, the government aims to create a comprehensive sports ecosystem stretching from rural schools to the highest international levels. This includes developing infrastructure, training facilities, and institutional support to ensure athletes from far-flung regions have equal opportunities. PM Modi stressed that bringing sports to underserved areas will not only unlock hidden talent but also strengthen national unity by fostering participation from all corners of India.

A Vision for the Future

The Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to making India a strong sporting nation. By combining infrastructure investment with a societal shift in perception, the government hopes to ensure that sports become an integral part of education and community life. “Just as we celebrate top marks in exams, we should also honour those who bring laurels to the nation in sports,” PM Modi said, urging citizens to support the country’s athletes.

With policies like NSP 2025 and platforms like Khelo India, the country is working toward a future where every child, regardless of where they live, has the chance to dream big in sports and make it to the global stage.