‘Told I’d Be Retained, Then Dropped’: AB De Villiers Reveals Shocking Truth About Delhi Daredevils

Former South African star AB de Villiers has made shocking revelations about his time with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) during the early years of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In a recent interview with Cricket.com, the legendary batter opened up about the “poisonous characters” and betrayal he experienced in his three seasons with the franchise.

De Villiers joined Delhi Daredevils in the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008 and remained with them until 2010. While the team boasted legends like Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Glenn McGrath, and Daniel Vettori, the young Proteas batter had a mixed experience.

“I would hate to give you names... but Delhi Daredevils were in shambles,” de Villiers said. “There were lots of poisonous characters in that side. Lots of legends, but some were cancerous inside.”

Despite the troubles, de Villiers recalled some fond memories, especially bonding with greats like McGrath and Vettori, whom he admired as a young cricketer.

Highs and Lows During His Tenure

De Villiers had an underwhelming start in the IPL, but he turned things around in the 2009 season held in South Africa, scoring his maiden IPL century and playing a key role for the team. Still, he felt that he wasn’t backed by the management as he deserved.

“2009 was nice. I played almost the entire season. I thought I was going to be the man,” he said. “But suddenly, I wasn't playing again. Mixed feelings all through.”

Franchise Betrayal Before 2011 Auction

The biggest blow for de Villiers came ahead of the 2011 IPL mega auction. Despite being assured by the Daredevils that he would be retained, he was unexpectedly released into the auction pool.

“Told I was going to be retained, and the next minute, I saw myself in the auction. I didn’t even know what happened,” he revealed. “So weird things happened.”

A Blessing in Disguise

While the Daredevils' decision hurt him at the time, it eventually turned into a career-defining moment. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) picked him up in the 2011 auction, and he went on to become an IPL legend.

With RCB, de Villiers formed iconic partnerships with Virat Kohli and was a fan favorite for over a decade. He scored over 5000 runs for the franchise and became one of the most loved and respected players in IPL history.

Although his time with Delhi was turbulent, de Villiers’ honesty sheds light on the behind-the-scenes struggles players sometimes face. From a rocky start to IPL superstardom, ABD’s journey remains one of the most inspiring tales in the tournament’s history.