Tom Curran Cleans Up David Warner For Duck In BBL - Watch

Former Australian opener David Warner is one of the most explosive batters that the world has ever seen. Currently, the left-hander is showing his finesse in the Big Bash League. Despite his hard-hitting capabilities, Warner could not manage to deliver and was dismissed for a 2-ball duck during the Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars clash. Warner played a loose shot against Tom Curran's ordinary delivery and threw his wicket away.

In a do-or-die game, Stars won the toss and decided to bowl first, and the Melbourne-based team drew the first blood as Curran scalped the valuable wicket of the opposition skipper. Warner who is the second-highest run-scorer in BBL 2024-25 batted well before the knockouts, but Curran outplayed him.

Tom Curran strikes in the first over for the StarsBBL. #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/V4yqLuAl3b — KFC Big Bash League (BBL) January 22, 2025

Curran came up with a wide delivery as Warner hit hard but failed to time it and as a result, Marcus Stoinis took an easy catch at the covers. The winning team will be playing against Sydney Sixers in the Challenger phase of the ongoing BBL. On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes have already managed to seal the spot in the grand finale of the high-octane league. Stars had a fantastic outing in the tournament after a slow start. At one point in time, they required 5 wins out of 5 to reach the knockouts and they pulled off a miracle and have managed to reach the knockouts where they are facing the Thunder.

Melbourne Stars: Scott Boland, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Tom Curran, Ben Duckett, Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Glenn Maxwell, Hamish McKenzie, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Doug Warren, Beau Webster.

Sydney Thunder: Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings, Ollie Davies, Lockie Ferguson, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Nathan McAndrew, Sherfane Rutherford, William Salzmann, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner