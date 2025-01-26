The 19th match of International League T20, 2025 between Gulf Giants and MI Emirates saw a moment of drama and controversy when Tom Curran was involved in a rare and contentious run-out incident. Chasing 152, Gulf Giants were in a tense position, needing 18 runs off 13 balls when the unusual event unfolded.

The Incident

Mark Adair, batting alongside Curran, drove a full delivery from Alzarri Joseph towards long-off and called for a single. Curran comfortably made it to the striker's end and, after tapping his bat twice on the ground, began walking out of his crease to chat with his partner, presuming the play was over. However, a throw from the deep reached wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran, who whipped off the bails and appealed for Curran to be run out.

Curran appeared confused by the appeal, seemingly under the impression that the ball was no longer in play. However, no “over” call had been made by the on-field umpires. After deliberation, the umpires referred the appeal to the third umpire, who ruled Curran out as he had left his crease while the ball was still in play.

Captain Pooran appeals Run-out given Coach Flower not happy Tom Curran walks out Tom Curran walks back!



@ILT20Official | #ILT20 pic.twitter.com/3CMJ1WjeTt — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 25, 2025

A Spirit of Cricket Moment

As Curran began walking off the field, Gulf Giants head coach Andy Flower protested the decision from the boundary. Shortly after, Nicholas Pooran withdrew his appeal, demonstrating the spirit of cricket, and allowed Curran to continue his innings.

Curran eventually fell on the penultimate ball of the match, but Zuhaib Zubair ensured Gulf Giants completed the chase and secured victory.

Pooran's Take

After the match, MI Emirates captain Pooran reflected on the incident and the team's performance, stating:

“It was a tough one today. Not enough discipline with the bat and ball. Called him (Curran) back in the spirit of the game. We haven't respected the game enough, the opposition, and our plans. If we keep making the same mistakes, it will cost us. Hopefully, we'll reflect, pick ourselves up, and keep emotions in check.”

MCC Laws Back the Decision

According to the MCC's Laws of the Game, Article 20.1.1.1 states: “The ball becomes dead when it is finally settled in the hands of the wicket-keeper or of the bowler.”

Additionally, Article 20.1.2 adds:

“The ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler’s end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play.” In this case, since the ball was still on its way to the wicketkeeper and the fielding side actively appealed, the ball was deemed to be in play.