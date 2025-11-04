Tom Moody Joins Lucknow Super Giants As Global Director Of Cricket Ahead Of IPL 2026

IPL 2025: The IPL 2026 season may still be months away, but the preparations are already in full swing. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have made a major announcement by appointing former Australian all-rounder and coaching veteran Tom Moody as their new Global Director of Cricket, replacing Indian legend Zaheer Khan.

The franchise confirmed the news on social media, posting, “Experience. Vision. Leadership. Welcome aboard the Super Giants Universe, Tom Moody!” The announcement has generated excitement among fans as LSG aims for a fresh start in the upcoming season.

Tom Moody Era Begins In Lucknow

Since joining the IPL in 2022, Lucknow Super Giants have shown promise but are still chasing their maiden title. Despite multiple changes and strong squads, the elusive trophy remains out of reach. With Tom Moody stepping in, the franchise hopes his experience will turn things around.

Moody will not only oversee LSG’s IPL setup but will also play a key role across other T20 leagues under the Super Giants group. His appointment is seen as a bold and strategic move as the team gears up for a crucial 2026 campaign.

Replacing Zaheer Khan In A Key Role

In 2025, LSG brought in Zaheer Khan as their Global Director of Cricket to strengthen the team’s cricketing structure. However, the two parted ways in September 2025 after one season. The management then turned to Tom Moody, whose proven track record and leadership qualities make him one of the most respected figures in modern cricket coaching.

Veteran With Proven Success

Tom Moody’s cricketing career is marked by excellence both as a player and as a coach. After retiring from international cricket, he built a stellar coaching résumé. He led Sri Lanka to the ICC World Cup final in 2007 and later worked in CPL, BBL, and other franchise leagues.

However, his most memorable stint came in the IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he guided the team to their historic 2016 title victory. Under his leadership, SRH became one of the most consistent teams, frequently reaching the playoffs.

LSG Eye Fresh Start Under Moody’s Guidance

The arrival of Tom Moody marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Lucknow Super Giants. His wealth of experience, sharp cricketing mind, and leadership skills could help LSG finally find the winning formula they’ve been searching for. With a revamped management setup and Moody’s guidance, Lucknow fans can hope that IPL 2026 might just be the season their team breaks through and lifts the coveted trophy.