Was India Scared That Bazball May Chase Even 600? Morne Morkel Reflects on Late Declaration

India's bowling coach Morne Morkel hailed the pacers Akashdeep Singh and Mohammad Siraj after opening the doors for an Indian victory in Day 4 itself in the ongoing second Test at Edgbaston Test. Morkel spoke the reasoning why pacer went hard lengths and defended the short ball ploy in the first innings that helped England Batters Harry Brrok and Jamie Smith to a respectable score despite 6 ducks in the innings. Morkel also revealed the bowling plans for much awaited Day 5. He stated that the bowlers will be bowling good length deliveries.

"For me personally on this sort of surface, you want to set a field where you can still have both options: using the short ball and try and nick a guy off. I think at times when you get too predictable, it can be a little bit easier to score because the surface is slow. But remember both those batters are attacking batters. They were going to take it on, and credit to Shubman [Gill], he took a gamble there for a couple of overs to potentially get a wicket. England at the time was 80 for 5. So to chase another wicket there, there's no harm in that," Morkel said in the press conference after Day 4's play.

"I thought we moved slightly away from our plans in the first innings, and in a way also with runs on the board you want to go take a couple of more risks but tomorrow for us it's just going to be asking those questions on a good length because we know as the ball gets a little bit softer it is harder to strike," he added.



England are reeling at 72/3 at the end of Day 4's play. Akashdeep took the priced wickets of Ben Duckett and Joe Root whereas Mohammad Siraj who took 6 wickets in the first inning dismissed Zak Crawley. England needed a mountainous 536 runs to win the Test on the last day. Harry Brook and Ollie Pope are currently on the crease.

Morkel was also asked regarding the late declaration India did after ensuring a proper run of cushion for them .

"Worried. No, not really. I think if a team scores 500+ on the final day, then they deserve to win. So, I think it was just a little bit more time. Ideally give an hour, a little bit more than an hour at them tonight, with Day 5 around the corner," said Morkel